Recap: Ducks Close 2023 on Sour Note with 7-2 Loss to Oilers

The Ducks could find no New Year's Eve magic tonight on home ice, falling 7-2 to the division rival Edmonton Oilers at Honda Center.

The loss, Anaheim's fourth in its last five games, dropped the club to 13-23-0 on the season and 6-14-0 on home ice. The Ducks continue an eight-game homestand, and open their 2024 schedule, Wednesday against Toronto.

Max Jones and Frank Vatrano scored for Anaheim, with the latter netting his team-leading 17th goal of the season. Trevor Zegras, Ryan Strome, Radko Gudas and Alex Killorn added assists. John Gibson made 30 saves.

Warren Foegele led the way for Edmonton offensively with two goals and three assists for his first career five-point night in the NHL. Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Brett Kulak also scored. Calvin Pickard earned his third win of the season, and the 38th of his NHL career, turning aside 28-of-30 Anaheim shots.

Edmonton opened the scoring just over four minutes when McLeod found free space in the low slot and shoveled home a centering pass from Foegele behind the net.

After scoring just twice in his first 28 appearances of the season, McLeod has goals in four of his last five games.

Anaheim temporarily pulled even on a remarkable individual effort by Jones, who forced a turnover behind the Edmonton net and then tapped home the rebound on Strome's subsequent bid in tight.