Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Hat Trick in 6-3 Loss to Flyers

Leo Carlsson scored his first career NHL hat trick, but the Ducks could not overcome an early three-goal deficit, falling 6-3 to the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at Honda Center.

The loss, Anaheim's second in a row immediately following a six-game winning streak, dropped the Ducks to 7-6-0 on the season and 3-4-0 on home ice.

Carlsson scored all three goals for Anaheim, his fourth, fifth and sixth career markers in nine NHL games. Alex Killorn, Mason McTavish, Pavel Mintyukov, Troy Terry and Ryan Strome added assists. Lukas Dostal made 30 saves.

Sean Couturier, Cam Atkinson, Louie Belpedio, Travis Sanheim and Owen Tippett scored for the Flyers, who improved to 6-7-1. Samuel Ersson earned the win in net, stopping 35-of-38 Anaheim shots.

The Flyers claimed the night's first lead less than five minutes in, despite the initial few shifts being spent almost entirely in their defensive zone. Just seconds after a point-blank save from Ersson on McTavish, Egor Zamula fired a shot from the point on the opposite end that got blocked. The carrom went right to Couturier at the side of the net though, where the veteran center put Philly ahead on its first shot on goal of the game.

Couturier has points in nine straight matchups against the Ducks, his longest streak against any NHL opponent.

The goal seemed to give the visitors some life, as the rest of the opening period was all Philadelphia, including Atkinson's tip-in goal that made it 2-0 seven minutes prior to intermission.

Atkinson sits second among Flyers team leaders in goals (seven). He's also seventh among active American NHLers in career goals (243).

Dostal temporarily kept the lead from reaching three in the final minute of the frame, robbing Atkinson with a right-pad save on a shorthanded breakaway.

Instead the lead would hit three early in the second, when Joel Farabee's pass from the middle of the ice deflected off Mintyukov's stick and right to Belpedio, who roofed it over Dostal for a 3-0 Philly advantage.

The Flyer good fortune appeared to just continue from there, as on the very next shift Tyson Foerster's centering pass went off Sean Walker's foot and redirected home. The play would be reviewed though and Walker was ruled to have deliberately kicked the puck past Dostal, keeping the score at 3-0.

Carlsson then put Anaheim on the board late in the second with a wicked wrister on the power play, beating Ersson to the blocker side to bring the Ducks back within two.