Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Stars

News Feed

Preview: Carlsson to Make NHL Debut as Ducks Host Stars

Preview: Carlsson to Make NHL Debut as Ducks Host Stars
Carlsson to Make NHL Debut Thursday at Honda Center

Carlsson to Make NHL Debut Thursday at Honda Center
Recap: Ducks Calm the 'Canes in 6-3 Home Opener Victory

Recap: Ducks Calm the 'Canes in 6-3 Home Opener Victory
Preview: Ducks Host Hurricanes for 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener

Preview: Ducks Host Hurricanes for 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener
Recap: Ducks Fall 4-1 in Season Opening Loss at Vegas

Recap: Ducks Fall 4-1 in Season Opening Loss at Vegas
Preview: Ducks Take on Defending Champ Golden Knights Tonight in Season Opener

Preview: Ducks Take on Defending Champ Golden Knights Tonight in Season Opener
Ducks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster
Ducks Claim Johnston on Waivers from New York

Ducks Claim Johnston on Waivers from New York
Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale

Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale
Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes
'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp

'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp
Ducks Launch We Play Her Way Hockey Initiative

Ducks Launch WE PLAY HER WAY Hockey Initiative
Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes

Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes
Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule

Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule
Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract

Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game

Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game
Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players
Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule

Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Stars

MicrosoftTeams-image (152)
By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

Leo Carlsson scored in his NHL debut, but a tough bounce in the Anaheim crease would prove the difference as the Dallas Stars defeated the Ducks 3-2 tonight at Honda Center.

NHL GAMECENTER | DUCKS STREAM

With the setback, the Ducks fell to 1-2-0 on the young season and 1-1-0 on home ice.

Both Anaheim goals came from its new top line of Carlsson, Troy Terry (1-1=2) and Trevor Zegras (0-1=1). Carlsson's goal tied the game early in the third period, minutes before what would become the game-winning goal, an errant Dallas centering pass that hit a Ducks defender and bounced over the goal line.

Tristan Luneau too made his NHL debut in the setback, skating on Anaheim's top defensive pair alongside veteran Cam Fowler. Luneau finished with one shot and one blocked shot in 15 minutes of ice-time.

Pavel Mintyukov also tallied an assist for the Ducks. John Gibson turned aside 21-of-24 Dallas shots in his second start of the season.

Roope Hintz, Joe Pavelski and Miro Heiskanen scored for the Stars, who improved to 2-0-1. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Much like they did in Sunday's home opener, the Ducks jumped out to an early lead with a dominant opening period in which Anaheim outshot Dallas 17-7.

Terry put Anaheim ahead less than five minutes into the action, getting to a big rebound off Zegras' point shot and one-timing it home before Oettinger could slide to his right.

Terry buries rebound off Zegras point shot

Signed to a seven-year contract this summer, Terry has points in two of his first three games to begin the season (1-1=2). He co-lead Ducks skaters in goals last season and finished second among team leaders in points and assists.

The assist was the first of Mintyukov's NHL career.

Dallas tied the game in the middle frame just seconds with its first of two power-play goals. As Zegras sat in the box just seconds after a suspect too many men penalty went against Anaheim, a call that had the Ducks bench up in arms, Hintz snuck behind the penalty killers and beat Gibson on a partial breakaway.

The Stars would take their first lead of the night late in the frame with another power-play goal. This time, with Silfverberg sitting for tripping, Pavelski got inside positioning on a shot from the point, changing its course enough to fool Gibson for a 2-1 Dallas edge.

The penalty kill continues to be a thorn in Anaheim's side early in the season as the Ducks have now allowed six power-play goals in their first three games.

Anaheim would answer in the middle frame with one special moment, when Carlsson's first NHL goal leveled the score at two.

After a Ducks takeaway in the defensive zone, Terry and Carlsson sprinted the other way on a 2-on-1 rush with Carlsson roofing Terry's backdoor feed to bring the Honda Center crowd to its feet.

Rookie forward scores his first NHL goal at Honda Center

The goal made Carlsson the third-youngest Duck to score a goal, trailing only Mason McTavish and Oleg Tverdovsky, and also the third-youngest to record a point.

The Stars would find the game-winning goal a few minutes later though on a couple of unlucky bounces for the Ducks as Heiskanen's centering pass first carromed off Fowler's skate and then Gibson's glove before just barely trickling over the goal line.

Anaheim would push for the tying goal late in the third on a long shift spent entirely in the Dallas zone, but Oettinger and the Stars defense did just enough to lock down a 3-2 victory.

The Ducks return to action Saturday om Arizona against the Coyotes.