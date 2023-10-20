Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Stars

Signed to a seven-year contract this summer, Terry has points in two of his first three games to begin the season (1-1=2). He co-lead Ducks skaters in goals last season and finished second among team leaders in points and assists.

The assist was the first of Mintyukov's NHL career.

Dallas tied the game in the middle frame just seconds with its first of two power-play goals. As Zegras sat in the box just seconds after a suspect too many men penalty went against Anaheim, a call that had the Ducks bench up in arms, Hintz snuck behind the penalty killers and beat Gibson on a partial breakaway.

The Stars would take their first lead of the night late in the frame with another power-play goal. This time, with Silfverberg sitting for tripping, Pavelski got inside positioning on a shot from the point, changing its course enough to fool Gibson for a 2-1 Dallas edge.

The penalty kill continues to be a thorn in Anaheim's side early in the season as the Ducks have now allowed six power-play goals in their first three games.

Anaheim would answer in the middle frame with one special moment, when Carlsson's first NHL goal leveled the score at two.

After a Ducks takeaway in the defensive zone, Terry and Carlsson sprinted the other way on a 2-on-1 rush with Carlsson roofing Terry's backdoor feed to bring the Honda Center crowd to its feet.