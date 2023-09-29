Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Ducks preseason hockey will have a bit different look tonight, as the Ducks and Kings head south for an exhibition contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

NHL hockey returns to San Diego and Pechanga Arena, home of the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls, for the first time since 1994. The then one-year-old Ducks played two preseason games in America's Finest City that year, at what was then known as the San Diego Sports Arena.

A live stream of tonight's game will be available on AnaheimDucks.com and the Ducks screen of the NHL app shortly prior to puck drop.

The Ducks will turn to their home away from home looking to extend a hot start to this year's preseason, with three wins in as many games to open the exhibition slate.

Anaheim earned back-to-back victories over San Jose on Tuesday (SAP Center) and Wednesday (Honda Center), by a pair of identical 4-2 scores.

"I think Lukas [Dostal] was the start of the game for us," head coach Greg Cronin said of Wednesday night's win. "We're fortunate to win the game, we didn't have a great game. And when you’re a step slow and behind the play you take penalties and that’s why we’re down 5-0 in power plays and we’re lucky they didn’t score on them. That’s really it. It’s amazing what a position does in a sport. You take a quarterback in football and a goalie in hockey. Your goalie is that good, he gives a chance to win, so high grades for him."

Dostal turned aside 47-of-49 shots Wednesday.

"I really put the work in this summer," Dostal said. "I just wanted to make sure I’m ready for camp. Obviously it’s just the first game, but still have to stay humble and keep working, but I’m glad we got the win.

"I felt great. Honestly, right from the start I wanted to make sure I’m ready for the game. I had a good sleep, a long nap, so it was good. I just felt right when the puck dropped."

With Dostal, Alex Stalock and Calle Clang each getting a preseason start so far, tonight's game could be the first appearance of the year for veteran John Gibson, a former Gull himself.

Gibson played 13 games for San Diego during the 2015-16 regular season, posting a 7-4-1 record and .917 save percentage. He went 4-0-1 in starts at Pechanga Arena.

Anaheim's expected roster (in numerical order):

F - Brett Leason

F - Andrew Agozzino

F - Pavol Regenda

F - Nathan Gaucher

F - Glenn Gawdin

F - Max Jones

F - Benoit-Olivier Groulx

F - Blake McLaughlin

F - Sasha Pastujov

F - Jacob Perreault

F - Judd Caulfield

F - Ben King

D - Urho Vaakanainen

D - Drew Helleson

D - Colton White

D - Luka Profaca

D - Jackson LaCombe

D - Tyson Hinds

D - Tristan Luneau

D - Nick Wolff

G - Calle Clang

G - John Gibson

G - Gage Alexander