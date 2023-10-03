News Feed

Ducks to Host Annual Golf Classic Monday at Oak Creek Golf Club

Ducks, Zegras Agree to Terms on Three-Year Contract

Recap: Hagg's Walk-Off Caps Ducks 5-4 Comeback Win

Ducks Claim Defenseman Thomson on Waivers from Ottawa

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Killorn to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Fractured Finger

Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

The Ducks have hit the back stretch of the 2023 preseason, kicking off their final week of exhibition games tonight with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Tonight's game will be televised by Bally Sports SoCal.

Now 4-1-0 in the preseason after a comeback win Sunday over Arizona, the Ducks have just three games left to play before opening night in Vegas.

Continuining their preseason tour of California, which has made stops in San Jose, San Diego and Palm Springs already, the Ducks overcame a one-goal deficit in the game's final minute Sunday against their former division rivals. 

Troy Terry tied the game on a one-timer from Tristan Luneau, seemingly forcing overtime at Acrisure Arena, home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds.

But offseason acquisition Robert Hagg would score on the next shift with a seeing-eye shot from the point, sealing a comeback win for the Ducks.

Highlights from Anaheim's comeback win over Arizona

"It's a mindset, right?" head coach Cronin said of the comeback victory. "We're trying to create a mentality here...If you're mentally tough and you're resilient, you're durable and I think you can adapt quicker [late in games]."

While Anaheim now has won four of its five exhibition contests, Cronin said he's more concerned with how the team is implenting its structure and systems to 5-on-5 play.

"If you do the right things, the score takes care of itself," Cronin said. "What are the foundation pieces that need to be executed to make this culture change here?"

With opening night now just 11 days away, Anaheim continued to trim its training camp roster over the weekend, assigning four more players to AHL San Diego.