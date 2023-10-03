Preview: Ducks Face Kings in Final Meeting of 2023 Preseason

The Ducks have hit the back stretch of the 2023 preseason, kicking off their final week of exhibition games tonight with a matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

PUCK DROP: 7 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Now 4-1-0 in the preseason after a comeback win Sunday over Arizona, the Ducks have just three games left to play before opening night in Vegas.

Continuining their preseason tour of California, which has made stops in San Jose, San Diego and Palm Springs already, the Ducks overcame a one-goal deficit in the game's final minute Sunday against their former division rivals.

Troy Terry tied the game on a one-timer from Tristan Luneau, seemingly forcing overtime at Acrisure Arena, home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds.

But offseason acquisition Robert Hagg would score on the next shift with a seeing-eye shot from the point, sealing a comeback win for the Ducks.