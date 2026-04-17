Ducks Clinch Third in Pacific After Win in Regular Season Finale

The Ducks (43-33-6, 92 points) finished the 2025-26 regular season third in the Pacific Division and will face the Edmonton Oilers in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 will take place Monday, April 20 at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Anaheim clinched third in the division following a 5-4, third period comeback win over the Nashville Predators.

Anaheim surpassed its win and points total from last season (35-37-10, 80 pts.). After improving by 21 standings points last year, the Ducks had a 12-point improvement in 2025-26. Anaheim improved by 10-plus points in consecutive seasons once before: +22 from 2003-04 to 2005-06 and +12 from 2005-06 to 2006-07.

Anaheim scored 265 goals this season, setting a new franchise record to surpass the 263 scored in 2013-14. The Ducks received 126 goals by players 22 or younger, the most in an NHL season since the 2021-22 Devils.

Anaheim scored five or more goals 16 times this season, posting a perfect 16-0-0 record when doing so.

Anaheim scored 19 combined game-tying goals and game-winning goals in the final 5:00 of regulation this season, the most in NHL history.

Anaheim earned 26 comeback wins this season, tied for the NHL lead (also Montreal) and tied for the franchise record (also 2013-14). Anaheim led the NHL with 12 comeback wins in the third period and co-led the league with nine multi-goal comeback wins.

Six Ducks skaters reached 50 points in 2025-26, tied for the most in one campaign in franchise history (also 2006-07): Cutter Gauthier (41-37=68), Leo Carlsson (29-38=67), Beckett Sennecke (23-37=60), Troy Terry (19-38=57), Jackson LaCombe (10-48=58), Chris Kreider (22-28=50). In addition, 12 Ducks recorded double digits in goals this campaign.

Gauthier (41-28=69), Carlsson (29-38-67) and Sennecke (23-37=60) led the Ducks in scoring this season. Anaheim is the seventh team in NHL history to enter the Stanley Cup Playoffs with their top three scorers all age 22 or younger. Also: 2017-18 Maple Leafs, 2008-09 Penguins, 2007-08 Capitals, 1982-83 Oilers, 1981-82 Oilers and 1980-81 Oilers. The trio is the first three forwards 22-or-younger with 60 or more points in a season since the 2017-18 Maple Leafs (Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and Willam Nylander).

Cutter Gauthier led Anaheim in points (41-28=69), goals (41), game-winning goals (7), power-play goals (11) and shots (285). Among NHL leaders this season, he ranked tied for 10th in goals and sixth in shots (285). Gauthier is the fourth player in Ducks history to reach 40 goals in a single season (11th instance), joining Teemu Selanne (five times), Paul Kariya (three times) and Corey Perry (twice). His 41 goals are the 10th most in a single season in Ducks history.

Leo Carlsson led Anaheim in points per game (.96), ranked second in points (29-38=67) and goals, and was tied for second in assists. He paced Anaheim with 10-12=22 points the final 25 games following the Olympic break. His 29 goals are the second-most goals in a single season by a Ducks player age 21 or younger, trailing only Paul Kariya (50 in 1995-96). He joined Gauthier as one of three Ducks in club history with multiple 20-goal season before the age 22 (also Trevor Zegras, 2).

Troy Terry scored the game-winning goal tonight with 2:54 left in regulation, his sixth goal and 12th point in the final 5:00 of regulation this season. He also scored 2-4=6 points on game-tying or game-winning goals in the final 2:00 of regulation and OT. Thirteen of his 19 goals came in the third period or OT this season. Terry led the Ducks in plus/minus (+11), tied for second assists (38) and was fourth in points (19-38=57).

Jackson LaCombe led all Ducks skaters with 48 assists while he paced all Anaheim defensemen with 10-48=58 points. His 58 points are the sixth most by a blueliner in franchise history. LaCombe scored his 10th goal tonight, becoming the fifth Ducks defenseman to record 10 goals in back-to-back seasons (14 last season). He joins Scott Niedermayer (twice: 2008-09 and 2009-10 & 2005-06 and 2006-07), Chris Pronger (three straight, 2006-07-2008-09), Oleg Tverdovsky (1999-00 and 2000-01) and Frederik Olausson (1998-99 and 1999-00).

Beckett Sennecke co-led all NHL rookies in goals (23) and was second in points (23-37=60) and assists this season. He was one point shy of matching the Ducks single-season rookie record for points.

John Carlson, acquired March 5, scored 4-10-14 points in 16 games with Anaheim. He combined for 14-46=60 points with the Ducks and Capitals, to mark his fifth career 60-point season. The only active defensemen with more are Erik Karlsson (8) and Brent Burns (6).

Lukas Dostal finished with a 30-20-4 record in 56 appearances, tied for seventh among NHL goalies in wins, tied for seventh in appearances and 11th in saves (1,344). He became the sixth goaltender in Ducks history with a 30-win season.