Ducks First Round Schedule vs. Edmonton Announced

Series to begin Monday, April 20 in Edmonton with Games 3 and 4 at Honda Center to take place Friday, April 24 and Sunday, April 26

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The 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round schedule between the Ducks (No. 3 seed in Pacific Division) and Edmonton Oilers (No. 2 seed in Pacific Division). will begin this Monday, April 20 at Rogers Place (7 p.m. PT on ESPN2) and follow a 2-2-1-1-1 format.

This Ducks will face the Oilers for the third time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Ducks won a seven-game series in the 2017 Second Round while the Oilers won the first-ever meeting between the teams in the 2006 Western Conference Final (five games).

The full national and local television schedules will be announced as soon as possible. All Ducks 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games will be broadcast on Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 free audio streaming network.

Information for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be found at AnaheimDucks.com/PlayoffCentral. Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance members received early access to Playoff Strips. Fans can lock in Playoffs Strips, including discounted and priority tickets to all Ducks Stanley Cup Playoff home games, by joining the Orange Alliance for the 2026-27 season, guaranteeing a seat for every Ducks home game throughout the postseason. Individual games tickets for the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at Honda Center (three/four potential games) are still available to purchase through the link above. 

DUCKS VS. OILERS FIRST-ROUND SCHEDULE

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GAME

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DATE

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VENUE

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TIME (PT)

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TV / AUDIO

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1

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Monday, Apr. 20

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Rogers Place

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7 p.m. 

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ESPN2 / Ducks Stream

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2

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Wednesday, Apr. 22

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Rogers Place

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7 p.m. 

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TBS / Ducks Stream

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3

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Friday, Apr. 24

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Honda Center

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7 p.m.

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TNT, TruTV / Ducks Stream

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4

<td style="width: 106pt; height: 15pt;" data-editing-info="{"borderOverride":true}">

Sunday, Apr. 26

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Honda Center 

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6:30 p.m.

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ESPN / Ducks Stream

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5

<td style="width: 106pt; height: 15pt;" data-editing-info="{"borderOverride":true}">

Tuesday, Apr. 28

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Rogers Place

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TBD

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TBD / Ducks Stream

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6

<td style="width: 106pt; height: 15pt;" data-editing-info="{"borderOverride":true}">

Thursday, Apr. 30

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Honda Center 

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TBD

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TBD / Ducks Stream

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7

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Saturday, May 2

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Rogers Place

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TBD

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TBD / Ducks Stream

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