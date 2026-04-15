Ducks Playoff House Launches in Orange

The Ducks have launched the Ducks Playoff House, an immersive fan activation celebrating the club’s return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. The Ducks officially clinched a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 13, marking their first postseason appearance in eight years.

Located at 101 E. Chapman Ave. in Orange, Calif., 3.5 miles from Honda Center, the Ducks Playoff House will serve as a central hub for fans throughout the team’s playoff run. The activation officially opens today, Wednesday, April 15, and will remain open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (hours subject to change). Admission is free and open to the public.

Throughout the duration of the Ducks’ playoff run, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive fan experiences, exclusive Ducks merchandise sales with surprise drops, special guest appearances from alumni and mascot Wild Wing, in addition to specialty coffee offerings. Fans who have purchased playoff tickets or ticket strips can also receive a commemorative 2026 Ducks Playoff commemorative keepsake (while supplies last, one commemorative ticket per account per year, limited to the first 5,000 guests).

Special events at the Ducks Playoff House begin this Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m. with a custom Wild Wing mask design exhibition by Anaheim-based tattoo artist Gustavo “Gus” Jaimes. Gus has created numerous fan-favorite merchandise designs alongside Violent Gentlemen Hockey Club in addition to designing some of the Ducks’ “First Star” mask giveaways during the 2025-26 season.

This Saturday, April 18 from 2– 4 p.m., fans are invited to stop by the Ducks Playoff House to participate in a mask customization party. Guests are encouraged to bring their own mask to design or they can purchase one on-site.

The Ducks Playoff House is located at 101 E. Chapman, Orange, Calif. 92866.

For more information, visit AnaheimDucks.com/House.

Fans can lock in Playoffs Strips including discounted and priority tickets to all Ducks Stanley Cup Playoff home games by joining the Orange Alliance for the 2026-27 season. Orange Alliance members also receive access to exclusive gifts and events throughout the season, 25% off concessions, 15% off merchandise at the Anaheim Team Store, guaranteed giveaway items and interest-free payment plans. Click here to submit an interest form and learn more.