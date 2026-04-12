PREVIEW: It’s Win and Get In for Ducks Tonight

The Ducks (42-32-5) host the Canucks (23-48-8) for Anaheim’s final home game of the 2025-26 regular season.

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

For the team’s last regular season home game, the Ducks are honoring their fans with Fan Appreciation Night. Fans in attendance will have the chance to win tons of prizes throughout the night and there’s a final Surprise Puck sale on the Michelob Ultra Puck Drop Patio beginning at 3 p.m.

Anaheim got back in the win column on Thursday with a commanding 6-1 win over San Jose.

John Carlson led the way with three goals on the night becoming the first Ducks defenseman with a hat trick since Cam Fowler in 2018. Carlson has 12 points in 13 games with the Ducks since being traded to Anaheim in March.

"We just played a total game," Carlson said. "In the defensive zone, I think we were good and that led to our offense. Put the puck away like we know that we can. And we've kind of lost a little bit of mojo, and that's what we're looking for this time of year is some momentum, and I think that was a great game for that."

Troy Terry had a two-assist night which moved him past Rickard Rakell for eighth all-time in points (340) in Ducks franchise history.

Heading into today’s game, the Ducks have an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since the 2017-18 season with a win in any fashion vs the Canucks.

The team could have some key reinforcements back as Cutter Gauthier (upper-body) and Radko Gudas (lower-body) returned to the ice Saturday morning.

Gauthier said “the plan” is for him to return today vs Vancouver.

The Canucks are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Sharks 4-3 in a shootout last night to snap a four-game skid. Kevin Lankinen returned to the lineup for the first time since April 1 stopping 28 of 31 shots.

The team is out of playoff contention but beat the Ducks on two separate occasions this season. Anaheim got the best of the last matchup, beating Vancouver 5-3 in late March.