Ducks Clinch Berth in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2025-26_ADHC_Playoffs-Clinched_1920x1080 1

The Anaheim Ducks officially clinched a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight with a Nashville loss to San Jose, marking the 15th trip to the postseason in club history. This marks the Ducks' 12th playoff appearance in the last 20 years (since 2005-06). The schedule for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is expected to be announced by the NHL once all standings are final following the conclusion of all regular season games.

The Ducks (42-32-6 record, 90 points in 80 GP) currently sit in third place in the Pacific Division (Edmonton also has 90 points but owns tiebreaker) and trail division leader Vegas by one point.

Anaheim has surpassed its win and points total from last season (35-37-10, 80 pts.). After improving by 21 standings points last year, the Ducks' 10-point improvement this season marks the second time in club history with consecutive seasons with a double-digit points improvement (+22 from 2003-04 to 2005-06 and +12 from 2005-06 to 2006-07).

Tickets for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be found at AnaheimDucks.com/Playoffs. Tickets went on sale to the general public Thursday, April 9 after Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance members received early access. Fans can lock in Playoffs Strips, including discounted and priority tickets to all Ducks Stanley Cup Playoff home games, by joining the Orange Alliance for the 2026-27 season. Playoff Strips guarantee tickets to all Ducks 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Honda Center.

News Feed

RECAP: Playoff Berth Will Have to Wait as Ducks Fall in OT Canucks

PREVIEW: It’s Win and Get In for Ducks Tonight

Carlson gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks defeat Sharks to end 6-game skid

PREVIEW: Ducks Face Critical Battle with Sharks Tonight

Husso Nominated for 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Ducks get nothing past Annunen in frustrating 5-0 setback at Honda Center

Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Sunday, April 12

PREVIEW: Ducks Taking Playoff Approach to Game Against Predators

Stanley Cup Playoff Tickets On Sale Thursday

Ducks Reassign Gaucher to San Diego

Frost scores twice, Flames hand Ducks 5th straight loss

Ducks Assign Clara, Pettersson to San Diego

PREVIEW: Ducks Continue Homestand with Final Meeting Against Flames

Holloway scores twice, Blues move up in wild card chase with win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Bounce Back vs. Blues

Celebrini has 4 points for Sharks in comeback win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks, Sharks Square Off in Critical Division Battle

Ducks Sign McQueen to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement