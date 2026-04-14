Ducks Clinch Berth in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Anaheim Ducks officially clinched a berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight with a Nashville loss to San Jose, marking the 15th trip to the postseason in club history. This marks the Ducks' 12th playoff appearance in the last 20 years (since 2005-06). The schedule for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs is expected to be announced by the NHL once all standings are final following the conclusion of all regular season games.

The Ducks (42-32-6 record, 90 points in 80 GP) currently sit in third place in the Pacific Division (Edmonton also has 90 points but owns tiebreaker) and trail division leader Vegas by one point.

Anaheim has surpassed its win and points total from last season (35-37-10, 80 pts.). After improving by 21 standings points last year, the Ducks' 10-point improvement this season marks the second time in club history with consecutive seasons with a double-digit points improvement (+22 from 2003-04 to 2005-06 and +12 from 2005-06 to 2006-07).

Tickets for 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be found at AnaheimDucks.com/Playoffs. Tickets went on sale to the general public Thursday, April 9 after Anaheim Ducks Orange Alliance members received early access. Fans can lock in Playoffs Strips, including discounted and priority tickets to all Ducks Stanley Cup Playoff home games, by joining the Orange Alliance for the 2026-27 season. Playoff Strips guarantee tickets to all Ducks 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Honda Center.