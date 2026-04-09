PREVIEW: Ducks Face Critical Battle with Sharks Tonight

Anaheim looks to get within a point of the top spot in the Pacific on Angels Night at Honda Center (7 p.m. PT)

2025-26_ADHC_SM_HOME_Gameday_TWT_1920x1080 41
By Hayley Elwood
AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks (41-32-5) host the Sharks (37-33-7) for the fourth and final regular season meeting between the teams this season.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

Anaheim’s still seeking their first win since late March after falling to the Predators, 5-0, on Tuesday.

“It’s not the optimal time to be losing games, obviously, in the season,” Alex Killorn said. “We put ourselves in a pretty good spot and we’re kind of throwing it away a little bit here at the end. But there’s still plenty of games left to get those points back.”

“We didn’t get any offense and our team game didn’t pick up any momentum off it as well, so it kind of stymied us,” head coach Joel Quenneville said. “Our penalty kill, on certain nights, it’s been decent.”

Heading into tonight, Anaheim is now third in the Pacific Division with 87 points; one point behind Vegas (second) and three points behind Edmonton (first).

San Jose comes into Honda Center on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Edmonton, 5-2, last night.

"Just this time of year, you've got to play simple, direct hockey in the offensive zone, especially," Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We can't seem to grasp that consistently enough right now."

The Sharks are currently fifth in the division and three points behind the Predators for the final Western Conference wild card spot.

They’ll be a tough task for the Ducks as they’re a team desperate to keep their playoff aspirations alive. Part of that push has come from the 108-point season from Macklin Celebrini.

“There's always pressure,” Killorn said. “Especially when you get to the end of the season, when points are so important, when you can kind of see where you're gonna finish off. But we have to kind of embrace that.

“[Anaheim] has been in a position where these games don't even matter. So I think we have to be confident and show that we're pretty happy to be in this position and make the most of the last four games.”

While the Ducks didn’t hold a morning skate today, in Wednesday’s practice, Radko Gudas (lower-body) returned to the ice in a non-contact jersey while Cutter Gauthier remained out.

News Feed

Husso Nominated for 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Ducks get nothing past Annunen in frustrating 5-0 setback at Honda Center

Ducks to Host Fan Appreciation Night Sunday, April 12

PREVIEW: Ducks Taking Playoff Approach to Game Against Predators

Stanley Cup Playoff Tickets On Sale Thursday

Ducks Reassign Gaucher to San Diego

Frost scores twice, Flames hand Ducks 5th straight loss

Ducks Assign Clara, Pettersson to San Diego

PREVIEW: Ducks Continue Homestand with Final Meeting Against Flames

Holloway scores twice, Blues move up in wild card chase with win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks Look to Bounce Back vs. Blues

Celebrini has 4 points for Sharks in comeback win against Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks, Sharks Square Off in Critical Division Battle

Ducks Sign McQueen to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement

Sennecke Learning on Fly, Helping Ducks Make Playoff Push

Harkins Out Four Weeks After Successful Hand Surgery

Tavares scores with 5 seconds left in OT, Maple Leafs recover to edge Ducks

PREVIEW: Ducks Return to Honda Center to Welcome Leafs