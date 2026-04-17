Ducks First Round Broadcast Schedule Announced

The Ducks announced the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round broadcast schedule. The entire First Round series between the Ducks and Oilers will air live on Victory+, free of charge on the sports network that is a direct-to-consumer streaming service created by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC). In addition, all First Round Ducks games will air on over-the-air television, on KCOP-13. The entire series is available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market, entirely free to all fans.

John Ahlers has the call as the Ducks television play-by-play voice in the broadcast booth with color analyst Brian Hayward, with Aly Lozoff as a rink side reporter.

All First Round games will begin with an exclusive 30-minute pregame show airing on KCOP-13, delivering fans comprehensive game-day coverage, including expert analysis, in-depth player features, exclusive interviews, and more. In addition, each game will feature a postgame show, with game recaps, analysis and live interviews.

Ducks games and exclusive content can be found on Victory+ which is available to download via streaming and internet devices, including smart TVs, tablets, smart phones and other over-the-top (OTT) devices. Viewers are encouraged to download the Victory+ app. For more information, please visit our Where to Watch page.

All Ducks 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games will be broadcast on Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 free audio streaming network.