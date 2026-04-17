Ducks First Round Broadcast Schedule Announced

All First Round Ducks games will air locally on Victory+ and KCOP-13, available to 100% of the LA regional market entirely free to all fans

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The Ducks announced the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round broadcast schedule. The entire First Round series between the Ducks and Oilers will air live on Victory+, free of charge on the sports network that is a direct-to-consumer streaming service created by A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC). In addition, all First Round Ducks games will air on over-the-air television, on KCOP-13. The entire series is available to 100% of the Los Angeles regional market, entirely free to all fans.

John Ahlers has the call as the Ducks television play-by-play voice in the broadcast booth with color analyst Brian Hayward, with Aly Lozoff as a rink side reporter.

All First Round games will begin with an exclusive 30-minute pregame show airing on KCOP-13, delivering fans comprehensive game-day coverage, including expert analysis, in-depth player features, exclusive interviews, and more. In addition, each game will feature a postgame show, with game recaps, analysis and live interviews.

Ducks games and exclusive content can be found on Victory+ which is available to download via streaming and internet devices, including smart TVs, tablets, smart phones and other over-the-top (OTT) devices. Viewers are encouraged to download the Victory+ app. For more information, please visit our Where to Watch page.

All Ducks 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games will be broadcast on Ducks Stream, the club’s 24/7 free audio streaming network.

Game
Date/Time
Site
TV/Tickets/Results
Game 1 at Oilers
Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m.
Rogers Place
Victory+, KCOP-13 / Ducks Stream
Game 2 at Oilers
Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m.
Rogers Place
Victory+, KCOP-13 / Ducks Stream
Game 3 vs. Oilers
Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.
Honda Center
Victory+, KCOP-13 / Ducks Stream
Game 4 vs. Oilers
Sunday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Honda Center
Victory+, KCOP-13 / Ducks Stream
Game 5 at Oilers
Tuesday, April 28 at TBD
Rogers Place
Victory+, KCOP-13 / Ducks Stream
Game 6 vs. Oilers
Thursday, April 30 at TBD
Honda Center
Victory+, KCOP-13 / Ducks Stream
Game 7 at Oilers
Saturday, May 2 at TBD
Rogers Place
Victory+, KCOP-13 / Ducks Stream

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