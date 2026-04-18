Ducks Sign McQueen to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Ducks have signed center Roger McQueen to a three-year entry-level contract beginning in the 2026-27 NHL season.
McQueen, 19 (10/2/06), made his professional debut this month, scoring 1-2=3 points in six games with the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). He signed an amateur tryout (ATO) April 1 after completing his collegiate season.
McQueen was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Year and to the conference’s All-Rookie Team after scoring 11-16=27 points with a +5 rating and 45 penalty minutes (PIM) in 36 games this season with Providence College. Among Providence leaders, he ranked second in assists, was third in points and tied for third in goals. He also ranked eighth nationally among rookies with 313 faceoff wins (313-568, 55.1%).