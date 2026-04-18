Ducks Sign McQueen to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Selected by Anaheim in the first round (10th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, McQueen scored 35-51=86 points and 116 PIM in 127 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Brandon Wheat Kings from 2022-25. McQueen earned 10-10=20 points with 40 PIM and a +8 rating in 17 WHL games with Brandon in 2024-25. He missed 51 games last season due to injury, while recording a point in 71% of the contests he did play and led Brandon in points per game (1.18). He also earned one assist in three WHL Playoff games after returning from injury.

The 6-6, 203-pound forward earned 21-30=51 points in 53 games in 2023-24, ranking second among Brandon leaders in points per game (.96) while pacing the Wheat Kings in power-play points (7-8=15). He also led Brandon in goals (4) and co-led in points (4-1=5) in four 2024 WHL Playoff games. In 2022-23, he led all Brandon rookies in points (4-10=14) in 55 WHL games.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native helped Canada to gold medals at the 2024 U-18 World Championship and 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He also represented his country at the 2022 World U-17 Hockey Challenge, leading Canada with 4-4=8 points in six contests while serving as an alternate captain.