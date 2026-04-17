Ducks Reassign Luneau to San Diego

eer NHL games with Anaheim, posting 2-2=4 points.
The 6-1, 211-pound defenseman has scored 10-31=41 points in 69 AHL games with San Diego this season, setting a new single-season high in goals. He returns to San Diego leading all Gulls blueliners in points, assists and shots (154), and is second in goals.
Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau scored 9-43=52 points in 59 games in 2024-25 and was named to the AHL All Rookie Team. The Victoriaville, Quebec native was named the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Luneau collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games from 2020-23.