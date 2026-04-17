Ducks Reassign Luneau to San Diego

GettyImages-2238457643

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Tristan Luneau to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Luneau, 22 (1/12/04), scored the game-tying goal in his season debut last night (April 16 at Nashville), his lone contest with the Ducks this season. He has appeared in 14 career NHL games with Anaheim, posting 2-2=4 points.

Luneau crashes the net to put one past Saros and tie the game

The 6-1, 211-pound defenseman has scored 10-31=41 points in 69 AHL games with San Diego this season, setting a new single-season high in goals. He returns to San Diego leading all Gulls blueliners in points, assists and shots (154), and is second in goals.  

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau scored 9-43=52 points in 59 games in 2024-25 and was named to the AHL All Rookie Team. The Victoriaville, Quebec native was named the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Luneau collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games from 2020-23.

The 6-1, 211-pound defenseman has scored 10-31=41 points in 69 AHL games with San Diego this season, setting a new single-season high in goals. He returns to San Diego leading all Gulls blueliners in points, assists and shots (154), and is second in goals.  

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau scored 9-43=52 points in 59 games in 2024-25 and was named to the AHL All Rookie Team. The Victoriaville, Quebec native was named the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Luneau collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games from 2020-23.

The 6-1, 211-pound defenseman has scored 10-31=41 points in 69 AHL games with San Diego this season, setting a new single-season high in goals. He returns to San Diego leading all Gulls blueliners in points, assists and shots (154), and is second in goals.  

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau scored 9-43=52 points in 59 games in 2024-25 and was named to the AHL All Rookie Team. The Victoriaville, Quebec native was named the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Luneau collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games from 2020-23.

eer NHL games with Anaheim, posting 2-2=4 points.

The 6-1, 211-pound defenseman has scored 10-31=41 points in 69 AHL games with San Diego this season, setting a new single-season high in goals. He returns to San Diego leading all Gulls blueliners in points, assists and shots (154), and is second in goals.  

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Luneau scored 9-43=52 points in 59 games in 2024-25 and was named to the AHL All Rookie Team. The Victoriaville, Quebec native was named the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23 after scoring 20-63=83 points with a +49 rating in 65 games for Gatineau. Luneau collected 36-108=144 points with a +53 rating in 159 career QMJHL games from 2020-23.

News Feed

Ducks First Round Broadcast Schedule Announced

Ducks First Round Schedule vs. Edmonton Announced

Ducks Clinch Third in Pacific After Win in Regular Season Finale

Terry breaks tie late in 3rd, Ducks edge Predators in regular-season finale

PREVIEW: Ducks Face Preds with Playoff Positioning on the Line

Ducks Playoff House Launches in Orange

Ducks Recall Defenseman Luneau from San Diego

Ducks Extend Contract of Gulls Head Coach Mcilvane

Haight gets 1st NHL goal, Wild hold off Ducks

PREVIEW: Playoff-Bound Ducks Look to Make Ground on Division Title Tonight

Ducks Clinch Berth in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

RECAP: Playoff Berth Will Have to Wait as Ducks Fall in OT Canucks

PREVIEW: It’s Win and Get In for Ducks Tonight

Dostal Named King Clancy Trophy Nominee

Carlson gets 1st NHL hat trick, Ducks defeat Sharks to end 6-game skid

PREVIEW: Ducks Face Critical Battle with Sharks Tonight

Husso Nominated for 2025-26 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Ducks get nothing past Annunen in frustrating 5-0 setback at Honda Center