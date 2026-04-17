Ducks Reassign Luneau to San Diego

The Ducks have reassigned defenseman Tristan Luneau to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Luneau, 22 (1/12/04), scored the game-tying goal in his season debut last night (April 16 at Nashville), his lone contest with the Ducks this season. He has appeared in 14 career NHL games with Anaheim, posting 2-2=4 points.