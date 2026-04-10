Lukas Dostal Named King Clancy Trophy Nominee

Goaltender Lukas Dostal has been selected as the club's nominee for the 2025-26 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

The nominees were selected by their respective NHL teams. The winner will be chosen by a selection committee consisting of Commissioner Gary Bettman as well as former winners of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the historic NHL Foundation Player Award.



In determining the winner, the selection committee will consider the criteria of a nominee’s inspiration, involvement, and impact to positively benefit his community.



The nominee with the most votes will be named the winner of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy and receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The winner will also be eligible to elect that his Club receive a grant from the NHL, up to $20,000, to help organize a special activation related to his humanitarian cause.



Dostal, 25 (6/22/00), has posted a career-high 30 wins this season, the sixth goaltender in Ducks history with a 30-win season and first since John Gibson (31 in 2017-18). He tied Jonas Hiller (2009-10) and Jean-Sebastien Giguere (2005-06) for the seventh-most wins in a season by a Ducks goaltender. Dostal currently ranks tied for fourth among NHL goaltenders in wins and is eighth in appearances (54).



Dostal is deeply committed to supporting the Anaheim and Orange County communites. He has helped make the Anaheim Ducks Goalie Mask Contest one of the team’s most meaningful community traditions through creativity, enthusiasm and heart. Each season, local students submit designs for a custom goalie mask, and Dostal plays a key role in bringing their artwork to life. He reviews the submissions, connects with the young artists, and proudly wears the winning mask during a Ducks game, turning a child’s imagination into an unforgettable NHL moment. His genuine excitement shines through as he unveils the winning design, meets the student artist, and shares what the artwork represents. Through this program, Dostal blends creativity and fan engagement while raising awareness for the Anaheim Ducks S.C.O.R.E. program, ensuring each mask becomes a symbol of community connection. The experience creates memories that last a lifetime for the students, while highlighting Dostal’s commitment to inspiring young fans.



Lukas has also become a true cornerstone of Anaheim Ducks community initiatives, visiting Children’s Hospital of Orange County, part of Rady Children’s Health, or lending his time to local families, Dostal is known for making every interaction meaningful. This year, he made a special visit to Beyond Blindness, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering children with visual impairments and other disabilities to reach their fullest potential. During his visit, Dostal took time to learn about the challenges these children navigate each day and engaged with them through hands on activities and conversation.



Dostal’s commitment to giving back extends far beyond community appearances, he actively uses fundraising campaigns, personal donations, and creative charitable efforts to make a lasting impact. Through the Circle K Saves Counter, every save made at Honda Center generates a $30 donation to Beyond Blindness, funded by Circle K, the Ducks Foundation, and the Ducks’ goaltenders, turning on ice performance into meaningful support for children with visual impairments. Dostal also donates personally through Saves Help, a Czech nonprofit where he gives 10 Czech crowns for every save he makes, contributing to an organization that has donated more than two million crowns to people in need. This season, Dostal expanded his efforts by wearing specially themed goalie masks, each custom designed and auctioned to raise money for the Anaheim Ducks Foundation, Beyond Blindness, and Priceless Pets. Together, these initiatives reflect Dostal’s belief that every save can change lives.



Lukas has also played a deeply meaningful role in elevating the Anaheim Ducks’ cherished 21st Duck tradition. Each season, the Ducks honor a fan who embodies perseverance, courage, and inspirational spirit by naming them the 21st Duck, a symbolic roster spot that celebrates the heart of the community. Over the past two seasons, Dostal has gone above and beyond as the program’s ambassador. He has personally surprised each honoree with the news, creating unforgettable moments filled with emotion and excitement. He then welcomes them into the team environment, inviting them to practice and ensuring they feel genuinely embraced by the Ducks family.



Community engagement is deeply personal for Lukas Dostal, it’s never about a photo opportunity or a moment in the spotlight. For him, it’s about the genuine connections he forms with the people he meets and the lives he touches. Dostal and Patrick “Paddy” O’Donnell formed a powerful bond rooted in their shared identity as goaltenders and strengthened through Paddy’s courageous battle with glioblastoma. After meeting during a San Diego Gulls Hockey Fights Cancer event, Dostal felt compelled to stay connected, and as Paddy endured surgeries, treatments and the daily uncertainty of incurable brain cancer, Dostal became a steady presence, visiting him in Carlsbad, Calif., sharing meals, celebrating positive scan results and offering genuine friendship. Their relationship became a source of inspiration for both men: Paddy drew strength from Dostal’s compassion, while Dostal gained perspective from Paddy’s unwavering optimism. Dostal later welcomed Paddy and his family to Ducks Hockey Fights Cancer Nights, moments that reaffirmed the extraordinary bond the two goalies shared. Though Paddy passed away this season, his spirit remained front of mind for Dostal and the Ducks, and he was honored with deep admiration during this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer game.