PREVIEW: Ducks Face Preds with Playoff Positioning on the Line

The Ducks (42-33-6) conclude the 2025-26 regular season by heading to Nashville to take on the Predators (38-33-10).

Puck drop is set for 5 p.m. PT and will air on KCOP-13 and Victory+.

Playoff seeding is on the line for the Ducks (90 points) as the team has multiple scenarios for who they’ll face in the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs based upon the outcomes of their own game as well as the results of the Oilers (91 points) and Kings (90 points), who play at the same time.

If the Ducks end up second or third in the Pacific, they will play Monday in either Anaheim or Edmonton. If Anaheim ends as the final wild card, it will play Colorado on Sunday.

A more detailed look at the specific scenarios are below.

While the end of the regular season has had its share of ups and downs for Anaheim, the team knows a lot remains at stake for the next phase of the season.

Ryan Poehling said the opportunity to still play for home ice tonight is something he and his squad aren’t taking for granted and knows the test against the Preds will be a good opportunity to assemble a complete game before the postseason begins.

“I think for us, it’s just being ready,” Poehling said. “We know what’s coming and we’ve got to get prepared for it so I think just giving our best tonight is going to be big for us.

“If we end up with Edmonton or we end up with L.A., or we end up with Colorado, they’ve got high-end skill. If you don’t play a full 60 minutes, they can make you pay. Even if you play great for 40-50 minutes, that 10 minutes spare there can bite you. So, for us to kind of work on that is the biggest thing.”

The Ducks recalled Tristan Luneau from San Diego on Wednesday and head coach Joel Quenneville said the season he assembled with the Gulls earned him an opportunity to rejoin the Ducks.

“I think that organizationally he’s had a couple of games here in the past and had a season where he’s really progressed over the last part of the year,” Quenneville said. “He gets an opportunity. Offensively, he’s got some talent and some ability and we’ll give him a shot.”

DUCKS ROUND 1 PLAYOFF SCENARIOS

The Pacific Division standings will be finalized on the last day of the regular season as Edmonton (P2; 40-30-11, 91 points), Anaheim (P3; 42-33-6, 90 points) and Los Angeles (WC2; 35-26-20, 90 points), all within one point of one another, take to the ice.

* Each of the three teams can finish in any of three seeds (P2, P3 or WC2) and lock in a series against one of their division rivals playing Thursday or the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Avalanche.

* Five unique matchup sets are possible:

[P2 Edmonton vs P3 Anaheim] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Los Angeles]

[P2 Edmonton vs P3 Los Angeles] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Anaheim]

[P2 Anaheim vs P3 Edmonton] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Los Angeles]

[P2 Anaheim vs P3 Los Angeles] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Edmonton]

[P2 Los Angeles vs P3 Edmonton] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Anaheim]

[P2 Edmonton vs P3 Anaheim] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Los Angeles] will result:

* If the Oilers get at least one point vs. the Canucks AND if the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion

OR

* If the Predators defeat the Ducks in overtime or shootout AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in any fashion

OR

* If the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in regulation

[P2 Edmonton vs P3 Los Angeles] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Anaheim] will result:

* If the Oilers get at least one point vs. the Canucks AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion

OR

* If the Oilers get at least one point vs. the Canucks AND if the Kings get at least one point vs. the Flames AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation

OR

* If the Flames defeat the Kings in overtime or shootout AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in regulation

[P2 Anaheim vs P3 Edmonton] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Los Angeles] will result:

* If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Flames defeat the Kings in any fashion

[P2 Anaheim vs P3 Los Angeles] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Edmonton] will result:

* If the Ducks defeat the Predators in any fashion AND if the Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion

[P2 Los Angeles vs P3 Edmonton] and [C1 Colorado vs WC2 Anaheim] will result:

* If the Kings defeat the Flames in any fashion AND the if Canucks defeat the Oilers in regulation AND if the Predators defeat the Ducks in any fashion