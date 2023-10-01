Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

The Ducks continue their preseason tour of California this afternoon, visiting Palm Springs for an exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes at Acrisure Arena.

PUCK DROP: 3 P.M. | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Today's game will be available on Ducks Stream, featuring an audio broadcast from play-by-play voice Steve Carroll and color analyst Emerson Etem.

Anaheim dropped its first game of the 2023 preseason Friday night to Los Angeles in the first NHL action played in San Diego since 1994.

The Ducks now sit 3-1-0 in the preseason, with four games still to play before opening night in Vegas.

On Saturday, Anaheim continued to trim its training camp roster, announcing two rounds of cuts that brought the group from 55 players to 42.

READ: Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Among the players assigned to San Diego include first-year pro Nathan Gaucher, who scored Friday night against LA, and a pair of former first rounders in Jacob Perreault and Brayden Tracey.

San Diego begins its AHL regular-season schedule on Oct. 13 at Ontario.

Anaheim's expected lineup:

F - Ryan Strome

F - Troy Terry

F - Mason McTavish

F - Brock McGinn

F - Jakob Silfverberg

F - Leo Carlsson

F - Pavol Regenda

F - Glenn Gawdin

F - Zack Kassian

F - Benoit-Olivier Groulx

F - Frank Vatrano

F - Jaxsen Wiebe

D - Urho Vaakanainen

D - Scott Harrington

D - Robert Hagg

D - Drew Helleson

D - Colton White

D - Tristan Luneau

G - Lukas Dostal

G - Alex Stalock