Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 42 Players

Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego

Preview: Ducks Host Kings for Preseason Battle Tonight in San Diego

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Television Schedule

Recap: Ducks Beat Sharks for Second Straight Night

Preview: Ducks Battle Sharks in Preseason Rematch

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Preview: Ducks Visit San Jose for Preseason Battle with Sharks

Recap: LaCombe Scores Twice as Ducks Defeat Kings in Preseason Opener

Ducks Open 2023 Preseason Tonight vs. Kings

Ducks Ready to 'Build in the Right Direction' as 2023 Camp Opens

Ducks Announce Roster for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator

Ducks Announce Details for 2023 Training Camp Presented by OC Navigator
Ducks Finish Rookie Faceoff with 4-2 Win Over Kings

Ducks Fall 5-3 to Colorado in Rookie Faceoff

Ducks Take on Avalanche Today in Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Recap: Ducks Down Host Golden Knights 4-2 in Rookie Faceoff Opener

Ducks to Host #FlyTogether Fan Camp presented by OC Navigator on Saturday, Sept. 23

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

Preview: Ducks Battle Coyotes Today in Coachella Valley

By Matt Weller
@MattWeller_ AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks continue their preseason tour of California this afternoon, visiting Palm Springs for an exhibition game against the Arizona Coyotes at Acrisure Arena.

PUCK DROP: 3 P.M. | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Today's game will be available on Ducks Stream, featuring an audio broadcast from play-by-play voice Steve Carroll and color analyst Emerson Etem.

Anaheim dropped its first game of the 2023 preseason Friday night to Los Angeles in the first NHL action played in San Diego since 1994.

The Ducks now sit 3-1-0 in the preseason, with four games still to play before opening night in Vegas.

On Saturday, Anaheim continued to trim its training camp roster, announcing two rounds of cuts that brought the group from 55 players to 42.

READ: Ducks Assign Seven Players to AHL San Diego
Among the players assigned to San Diego include first-year pro Nathan Gaucher, who scored Friday night against LA, and a pair of former first rounders in Jacob Perreault and Brayden Tracey.

San Diego begins its AHL regular-season schedule on Oct. 13 at Ontario.

Anaheim's expected lineup:

F - Ryan Strome
F - Troy Terry
F - Mason McTavish
F - Brock McGinn
F - Jakob Silfverberg
F - Leo Carlsson
F - Pavol Regenda
F - Glenn Gawdin
F - Zack Kassian
F - Benoit-Olivier Groulx
F - Frank Vatrano
F - Jaxsen Wiebe

D - Urho Vaakanainen
D - Scott Harrington
D - Robert Hagg
D - Drew Helleson
D - Colton White
D - Tristan Luneau

G - Lukas Dostal
G - Alex Stalock