‘It’s Going to be a Special Night’: Ducks Assistant Coaches Eager to Face Their Sons

Before every Ducks game, assistant coaches Craig Johnson and Brent Thompson make their way out to the bench for warmups. Accompanied by the team's video coaches, equipment staff and trainers, the warmup session is one of the final components of their pregame routine.
For the following 16 minutes, they'll watch their team zip the puck around in drills, chat with players leaning on the boards, keep an eye on the opponents' potential line combinations and maybe even get a feel for the ice that night.
Tonight though, the duo will have one more thing to monitor before puck drop at Honda Center - their sons.
Johnson's middle child, Ryan, and Thompson's eldest, Tage, visit Orange County tonight as part of the Buffalo Sabres and will face off with their dads for the first time in their hockey careers.
"CJ and I are pretty intense guys, but this is such a cool experience for both us," Anaheim's Thompson admitted after the morning skate. "We're both really excited for the whole thing to happen."
Added Johnson, "It really is a special moment. It's special for us both. I don't know which of us is going to be more emotional but we'll both be proud, for sure."
For Buffalo's Johnson, a former first-round pick who grew up a Ducks fan, the night is both a long-awaited matchup against Dad and a homecoming to the building where fell in love with the game.
"We kind of looked at in the summer and it was still so far off," Johnson recalled. "I was telling people that I'll hopefully be [on the NHL roster] and down there in California.
“Now I'm here, so thank God,” he said with a laugh.
"It feels good [to be here]. It's just a lot of fun being in the state, going home and seeing a lot of familiar sights. I skated at this rink when I was younger and I watched a lot of games here as well. It just feels really cool, being in the spot where I grew up."
The 22-year-old defenseman will have nearly 50 of his friends and family in the building, not counting Dad, for what will be his 28th NHL game. A former member of the Jr. Ducks, Johnson won a high school hockey national title in 2018 alongside his dad, who then served as the head coach at Santa Margarita Catholic High School.
"When you're growing up, everybody tells you that having kids goes quickly," Craig said. "And all of a sudden, we were in that year where he was going to leave (for junior hockey) really soon after the year was over. So we tried to enjoy it as much as we could. I got to travel with him. I got to eat on the road with him. I got to ride airplanes with him. We got to spend a lot of quality time together on the road doing something we both loved.
"He's always been one that loves the game. As I look back, it was really fun watching him develop."