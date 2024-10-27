Preview: Ducks Meet Devils Tonight in New Jersey

The Ducks are right back in action tonight for the second half of a weekend back-to-back, facing off with the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | TV: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim looks to bounce back from a hard-fought 2-1 loss last night to the Rangers. Trailing by two late in the third, the Ducks would get back within a goal on Olen Zellweger's first of the season but could not convert on a couple of late chances to force overtime.

"We didn't play well in the first period and the shots reflected that," head coach Greg Cronin said. "I thought we picked it up halfway through the second period, but we're just having a hard time scoring goals right now. You get some energy in the game and you get some chances that don't go in, we're at a point where I think guys are starting to press. We just have to find a way to get some blue-collar goals."

"A little slow in the first, gave up a few too many chances there that we'd like to get back," Zellweger added. "[Lukas Dostal] played amazing for us the whole game. In the second and third, we were pretty good. We were generating more. There was stuff there we can build on for [Sunday]."