Preview: Ducks Meet Devils Tonight in New Jersey

The Ducks are right back in action tonight for the second half of a weekend back-to-back, facing off with the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

PUCK DROP: 4 P.M. PT | TV: VICTORY+ / FOX PLUS (KCOP-13) | AUDIO: DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER

Anaheim looks to bounce back from a hard-fought 2-1 loss last night to the Rangers. Trailing by two late in the third, the Ducks would get back within a goal on Olen Zellweger's first of the season but could not convert on a couple of late chances to force overtime.

"We didn't play well in the first period and the shots reflected that," head coach Greg Cronin said. "I thought we picked it up halfway through the second period, but we're just having a hard time scoring goals right now. You get some energy in the game and you get some chances that don't go in, we're at a point where I think guys are starting to press. We just have to find a way to get some blue-collar goals."

"A little slow in the first, gave up a few too many chances there that we'd like to get back," Zellweger added. "[Lukas Dostal] played amazing for us the whole game. In the second and third, we were pretty good. We were generating more. There was stuff there we can build on for [Sunday]."

Olen Zellweger puts the Ducks on the board in New York with third-period goal

The Ducks are 3-0-1 this season when scoring at least two goals and 0-3-0 when being held to one.

"We're having a hard time scoring goals, and it's a difficult balance because you don't want to give up stuff defensively to push offense," Cronin said. "We're going to figure that out here."

Anaheim now heads across the Hudson to take on a Devils team currently battling the Rangers for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey opened the year with a 4-0-1 mark, including wins in both legs of the NHL Global Series visit to Prague, but owns just a 1-3-2 record since after an overtime loss to the Islanders on Friday.

"We were chasing the game right from the get-go and that's a challenge, but guys stayed with it until the end," head coach Sheldon Keefe told NHL.com's Mike Morreale. "I thought we got better as the game went on and we sort of adjusted back to the way this game was being played. Listen, the league is hard. Tonight was our ninth game in the last 16 days. It's a tough schedule.

"We looked like a team who hasn't practiced much; we've had two practices in the last 16 days. All things considered, to see our team fight on the back to back, third game in four nights and make sure to get the point, those are all really encouraging."

