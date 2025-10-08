Ducks Recall Washe from San Diego

The Ducks have recalled center Tim Washe from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Washe, 24 (8/25/01), made his NHL debut with Anaheim April 15, 2025 at Minnesota while appearing in two games with the Ducks in 2024-25 after signing a one-year entry level-contract following the completion of his collegiate career, April 14, 2025. Washe captained Western Michigan University (NCHC) to their first national championship last season, including two assists in the championship game. Washe scored 1-3=4 points in the 2025 NCAA Tournament and was named to the All-Tournament Team.

The 6-3, 212-pound forward scored 16-22=38 points with a +22 rating during 2024-25, leading the Broncos in game-winning goals (8, single-season program record), ranking second among team leaders in points, third in goals and tied for fourth in assists. He led the NCAA in faceoff win percentage (63.1%, 483-of-766) and ranked third in the country in faceoff wins. Washe was named the NCHC Defensive Forward of the Year as he helped Western Michigan to the NCHC championship and the conference’s top regular season record.

Signed to a two-year contract by Anaheim July 30, 2025, Washe completed his five-year NCAA career at Western Michigan with 28-46=74 points with a +19 rating and 125 penalty minutes (PIM) in a program record 171 career games from 2020-25. He led the NCHC in faceoff win percentage each of the last three seasons, including 2024-25, 2023-24 (60.0%, 423-of-705) and 2022-23 (61.4%, 325-of-529). He was also named an NCHC Distinguished Scholar Athlete each of the last three seasons (2023-25), and to the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team in 2021-22.