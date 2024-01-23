Ducks Recall Defenseman Zellweger from San Diego

San Diego’s 2024 AHL All-Star Classic representative co-leads AHL defensemen in power-play goals and co-leads rookie blueliners in goals

GettyImages-1712613465

The Ducks have recalled defenseman Olen Zellweger from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim’s primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Zellweger, 20 (9/10/03), has recorded 8-17=25 points in 34 AHL games with San Diego this season, co-leads all AHL rookie blueliners goals, and ranks second in points and assists, while he also co-leads all AHL defensemen in power-play goals (3). He ranks tied for second among San Diego leaders in points and third in assists, while pacing Gulls blueliners in goals and co-leading in scoring. 

The 5-10, 189-pound defenseman was named to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Tech CU, representing the Pacific Division, the first Gulls rookie to be named an AHL-Star since Kalle Kossila (2017, Lehigh Valley) and fourth in franchise history.

Selected by Anaheim in the second round (34th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Zellweger was named the CHL Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23, the top defenseman among players in the OHL, QMJHL and WHL. He was also named the WHL Defenseman of the Year (Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy) for the second straight year. Zellweger led all CHL defensemen in points (32-48=80), goals and assists during the 2022-23 season, his second straight season leading all junior defensemen in scoring (also 14-64=78 in 2021-22).

Zellweger led WHL defensemen in points per game (1.45), goals (32), was second in points (32-48=80) and ninth in assists. His 1.45 PPG was the highest mark by a WHL defenseman since 1993-94 (Darren Van Impe, 1.45). The blueliner also led all CHL defensemen in playoff scoring (11-18=29) in 14 games with Kamloops. In 180 career WHL games split between Everett and Kamloops from 2018-23, Zellweger tallied 50-133=183 points with a +100 rating. He also scored 13-24=38 points with a +20 rating in 20 playoff contests.

The Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta native helped Canada to back-to-back gold medals at the 2022 and 2023 World Junior Championships, and also won gold at the 2021 U-18 World Championship. At the 2022 WJC, became the highest scoring 18-or-younger defensemen with 2-9=11 points. He led the tournament in plus/minus (+14) and co-led in assists, and led all tournament defensemen in points, assists and plus/minus.

