Ducks Prospect Gauthier Named Hobey Baker Finalist

Ducks prospect Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) was named a Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist today, which honors college hockey’s top three players. As named by the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee, the three finalists are Gauthier, Jackson Blake from the University of North Dakota, and Macklin Celebrini from Boston University.

Gauthier leads the NCAA in goals (37) and is second in points (37-27=64) in 39 games. His 37 goals are the most by an NCAA player in a single season since 2005-06 (Ryan Potulny of Minnesota had 38 that season). Gauthier is also the youngest player in Boston College history to reach 35+ goals. On Mar. 29, Gauthier tallied two goals in the opening round of the NCAA tournament against Michigan Tech, passing Johnny Gaudreau (2013-14) and tying Doug Brown (1984-85) for the third most in a season in Boston College program history (the all-time single-season BC record is 38).

Boston College will battle Michigan in the Frozen Four Semifinals on Thursday, Apr. 11 (5:30 p.m. PT, ESPN2).

The winner of the Hobey Baker Award will be announced Friday, Apr. 12 at 3 p.m. PT on NHL Network.