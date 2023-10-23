Recap: Ducks Give Boston a Battle in 3-1 Defeat at Honda Center

The Ducks put up a tremendous fight against an undefeated Boston Bruins juggernaut, only to fall 3-1 in a tight battle tonight at Honda Center.

Mason McTavish gave the Ducks a brief lead with the game's first goal five minutes into the third period, but the Bruins responded with a pair of Matthew Poitras tallies and never looked back.

Boston improved to a perfect 5-0-0 on the season while Anaheim fell to 1-4-0.

The Ducks and Bruins battled through a scoreless opening 40 minutes in which they each failed to convert on a number of power play chances. Anaheim netminder John Gibson stopped all 19 shots he faced while Boston goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 18 of 18.

After Ullmark (31 saves) turned away a number of chances early in the third, Anaheim finally broke through on the rush when McTavish punched in a rebound off a Ryan Strome shot into a wide open net.