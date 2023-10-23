News Feed

Preview: Plum Jerseys Return as Ducks Battle Bruins at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Comeback Bid Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Coyotes

Preview: Ducks Hit the Road for Battle with Coyotes

Recap: Carlsson Scores First NHL Goal in 3-2 Loss to Stars

Preview: Carlsson to Make NHL Debut as Ducks Host Stars

Carlsson to Make NHL Debut Thursday at Honda Center

Recap: Ducks Calm the 'Canes in 6-3 Home Opener Victory

Preview: Ducks Host Hurricanes for 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener

Recap: Ducks Fall 4-1 in Season Opening Loss at Vegas

Preview: Ducks Take on Defending Champ Golden Knights Tonight in Season Opener

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

Ducks Claim Johnston on Waivers from New York

Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp

Ducks Launch We Play Her Way Hockey Initiative

Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes

Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule

Recap: Ducks Give Boston a Battle in 3-1 Defeat at Honda Center

By Adam Brady
@AdamJBrady AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks put up a tremendous fight against an undefeated Boston Bruins juggernaut, only to fall 3-1 in a tight battle tonight at Honda Center.

Mason McTavish gave the Ducks a brief lead with the game's first goal five minutes into the third period, but the Bruins responded with a pair of Matthew Poitras tallies and never looked back.

Boston improved to a perfect 5-0-0 on the season while Anaheim fell to 1-4-0.

The Ducks and Bruins battled through a scoreless opening 40 minutes in which they each failed to convert on a number of power play chances. Anaheim netminder John Gibson stopped all 19 shots he faced while Boston goalie Linus Ullmark stopped 18 of 18.

After Ullmark (31 saves) turned away a number of chances early in the third, Anaheim finally broke through on the rush when McTavish punched in a rebound off a Ryan Strome shot into a wide open net.

McTavish Opens the Scoring vs. Bruins

The Bs quickly tied it up when Poitras one-timed a shot home from the slot on a feed from Morgan Geekie.

Boston took its first lead not long after that as Poitras pounced on a rebound and shuttled it past Gibson.

The Bruins put the game away on an empty netter by Brad Marchand with 2 1/2 minutes left after the Ducks sent Gibson to the bench for an extra attacker.

The Bruins set an NHL record with 135 standings points last season before being eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Florida Panthers and have been off to a hot start to this season.

Ducks 18-year-old rookie center Leo Carlsson was held out of the lineup tonight as part of a development plan focusing on managing the schedule of the early portion of his season. Defenseman Jamie Drysdale missed his third straight game with a lower body injury.

The Ducks embark on a four-game road trip this coming week that includes a rematch with the Bruins in Boston on Thursday.