Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

The Ducks announced today the club’s 2023 Rookie Faceoff roster. In addition, the Ducks will hold their 2023 Rookie Camp on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. Rookie Camp will be open to the public free of charge.

Click here for Anaheim's full Rookie Camp roster.

Anaheim’s 2023 Rookie Camp and Rookie Faceoff roster features 25 players, including 13 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Anaheim’s last three first-round selections will take part in the camp and three-game tournament: center Leo Carlsson (second overall in 2023), defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall in 2022) and center Nathan Gaucher (22nd overall in 2022). Additionally, Anaheim’s three prospects named Defenseman of the Year in 2023 in each of the three Canadian Hockey Leagues (OHL, QMJHL, WHL) will participate in the tournament, including Mintyukov (OHL), Tristan Luneau (QMJHL, second round, 53rd overall in 2022) and Olen Zellweger (WHL, second round, 34th overall in 2021). Zellweger was also named the CHL Defenseman of the Year in 2023.

The six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament will be hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights from Sept. 15-18 featuring the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and host Vegas Golden Knights. Games will be held at both City National Arena in Summerlin, Nev. and the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

The Ducks begin their three-game tournament schedule on Friday, Sept. 15 vs. Vegas (Dollar Loan Center, 7 p.m. PT). Anaheim will continue tournament play on Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Colorado (City National Arena, Rink 1, 1 p.m. PT) and conclude their schedule against Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 18 (City National Arena, Rink 2, 12:30 p.m. PT).

Each game of the tournament will be streamed live online for fans in each market, with Ducks games featuring San Diego Gulls play-by-play broadcaster Aaron Cooney and Ducks Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor Emerson Etem.