Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

News Feed

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center

McTavish, Killorn, Gudas to Host Meet-and-Greet at Honda Center
Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium

Angels to Host Ducks Night Friday at Angel Stadium
Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13

Ducks Single Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday, Sept. 13
Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego

Tickets On Sale for Ducks Preseason Contest at Pechanga Arena San Diego
Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings

Ducks Top The Athletic's 2023 Pipeline Rankings
Beginning with the 2023-24 NHL season, Goettl will serve as the presenting sponsor of Ducks Stream, the most comprehensive audio network in the NHL

Ducks Announce Goettl as New Official Partner
Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo

Ducks Acquire Defenseman Lyubushkin from Buffalo
SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts

SoCal Sports Teams Unite for $450,000 Donation to Hawaii Relief Efforts
'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut

'Tremendous Human Being' Niedermayer Stars in 'A Mighty Journey' Debut
Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract

Ducks Sign Goaltender Stalock to One-Year Contract
Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract

Ducks, All-Star Winger Terry Agree to Terms on Seven-Year Contract
Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Promotional Schedule & Giveaway Schedule
Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth

Etem Swaps Skates for Headset in Joining Ducks Audio Booth
'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks

'He Knows How to Win': Gaucher Emerges as Future Leader of Young Ducks
Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament

Ducks to Compete in 2023 Rookie Faceoff Tournament
Ducks Name Etem Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor

Ducks Name Etem Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor
Ducks Sign Defenseman Warren to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Ducks Sign Defenseman Warren to Three-Year Entry-Level Contract
Ducks Sign Goaltender Dostal to Two-Year Contract Extension

Ducks Sign Goaltender Dostal to Two-Year Contract Extension

Ducks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster, Rookie Camp Details

Rookie tournament 23
By Ducks Staff
@AnaheimDucks AnaheimDucks.com

The Ducks announced today the club’s 2023 Rookie Faceoff roster. In addition, the Ducks will hold their 2023 Rookie Camp on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena in Irvine, Calif. Rookie Camp will be open to the public free of charge.

Click here for Anaheim's full Rookie Camp roster.

Anaheim’s 2023 Rookie Camp and Rookie Faceoff roster features 25 players, including 13 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Anaheim’s last three first-round selections will take part in the camp and three-game tournament: center Leo Carlsson (second overall in 2023), defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (10th overall in 2022) and center Nathan Gaucher (22nd overall in 2022). Additionally, Anaheim’s three prospects named Defenseman of the Year in 2023 in each of the three Canadian Hockey Leagues (OHL, QMJHL, WHL) will participate in the tournament, including Mintyukov (OHL), Tristan Luneau (QMJHL, second round, 53rd overall in 2022) and Olen Zellweger (WHL, second round, 34th overall in 2021). Zellweger was also named the CHL Defenseman of the Year in 2023.

The six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament will be hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights from Sept. 15-18 featuring the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and host Vegas Golden Knights. Games will be held at both City National Arena in Summerlin, Nev. and the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nev.

The Ducks begin their three-game tournament schedule on Friday, Sept. 15 vs. Vegas (Dollar Loan Center, 7 p.m. PT). Anaheim will continue tournament play on Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. Colorado (City National Arena, Rink 1, 1 p.m. PT) and conclude their schedule against Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 18 (City National Arena, Rink 2, 12:30 p.m. PT).

Each game of the tournament will be streamed live online for fans in each market, with Ducks games featuring San Diego Gulls play-by-play broadcaster Aaron Cooney and Ducks Audio Color Analyst and Content Contributor Emerson Etem.