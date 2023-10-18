News Feed

Recap: Ducks Calm the 'Canes in 6-3 Home Opener Victory

Preview: Ducks Host Hurricanes for 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener

Recap: Ducks Fall 4-1 in Season Opening Loss at Vegas

Preview: Ducks Take on Defending Champ Golden Knights Tonight in Season Opener

Ducks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

Ducks Claim Johnston on Waivers from New York

Recap: Ducks Fall 7-1 to 'Yotes in Preseason Finale

Preview: Ducks Conclude 2023 Preseason Today vs. Coyotes

'I Love this Team': Drysdale Happy to Be Back Home at Ducks Camp

Ducks Launch We Play Her Way Hockey Initiative

Recap: Ducks Rally Late, Fall 4-2 in Preseason Loss to Coyotes

Ducks Unveil 30th Anniversary Season Legacy Nights Schedule

Ducks Agree to Terms with Drysdale on Three-Year Contract

Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes for Final Preseason Home Game

Ducks Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players

Ducks Announce 30th Anniversary Season Opening Weekend Schedule

Recap: Ducks Can't Slow Down Kings in 4-1 Preseason Loss

'Happy to be Back': Zegras Returns to Action at Ducks Training Camp

Carlsson to Make NHL Debut Thursday at Honda Center

Less than four months after becoming one of the highest draft picks in franchise history, Ducks forward Leo Carlsson is expected his NHL debut Thursday night against the Dallas Stars at Honda Center.

At 18 years, 297 days old Thursday, Carlsson will become the third-youngest Duck to ever appear in a regular-season NHL game. Only Oleg Tverdovsky (18 years, 248 days Jan. 21, 1995 @ WPG) and Mason McTavish (18 years, 256 days Oct. 13, 2021 vs. WPG) were younger for their respective NHL debuts. Carlsson will also be the second-youngest European to appear in a game for the Ducks, trailing only Tverdovsky.

Selected second overall by Anaheim in the 2023 NHL Draft, Carlsson is also set to become just the fourth top-two draftee to ever play for the Ducks, joining Tverdovsky (second overall, 1994), Chris Pronger (first, 1995) and Bobby Ryan (second, 2005). The Ducks have not iced a first or second overall pick since Ryan's final game as a Duck in the 2013 Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Carlsson will also join NHL Hall of Famer Sergei Fedorov as the only Ducks to wear #91.