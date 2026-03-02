Ducks Honor Quenneville for 1,000 NHL Wins

He joins Scotty Bowman as the only two head coaches in NHL history to reach the 1,000-win mark.

“Hi Joel, congratulations on this wonderful milestone,” Bowman said in a video message to Quenneville. “1,000 wins, and you’ve been a winner all your career.”

During the ceremony, Quenneville made his way to center ice and was joined by his wife Elizabeth, his kids Dylan, Lily and Anna, and his mother, Gloria.

Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli came out wearing replicas of Quenneville’s iconic white mustache, much to his amusement. General manager Pat Verbeek also joined the crew on the ice.