'All I Wanted was to be a Duck': Vatrano, Verbeek on Contract Extension

The Ducks locked up a key piece of their veteran core over the weekend, agreeing to a three-year extension with winger Frank Vatrano.

The deal, which begins next fall and runs through the 2027-28 season, was announced Sunday afternoon, hours before Vatrano scored twice in Anaheim's 4-1 win over Tampa Bay at Honda Center.

Originally signed to a three-year contract as a free agent in July 2022, Vatrano leads all Ducks skaters with 70 goals and 20 power-play goals (PPG), and ranks second with 124 points, over the past three seasons.

The 30-year-old Vatrano enjoyed a career season in 2023-24, pacing Anaheim in points (60), goals (37), power-play goals (13) and game-winning goals (seven), all career-high totals. His 37 goals made him the 11th player in Ducks history to reach 30 in a season and also marked his first time reaching the milestone.

Vatrano represented Anaheim at the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto, his first All-Star appearance.

Vatrano and Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek spoke on the contract Sunday.

Frank Vatrano

On the contract and deferred money

I think you've got to look at the bigger picture. For me it's money that can help set up my family for the future and whatnot, but at the end of the day it also helps the team out. We have a young team and guys are able to be going for big contracts in the future. I understood that and for me, when guys take less money and guys find ways to be cute with the salary cap, I wanted to be a part of it. Whether that's making more money or making the same, I'm fine with what I'm making now. All I wanted the whole time was just to be a Duck. Didn't matter what money I was making or anything, I wanted to play here and I didn't want to play anywhere else. I'm just happy to help these young guys grow and be part of it.

On the team's progress

I think we know we can play with the best of them. I think we've just got to make sure that we're playing the right way every single night. Sometimes, early on in the season, it got away from us. We couldn't really bring ourselves back. But I think now even when we're not playing so well, we can find ways to grind it out and kind of simplify our game to find ways to win. Now we're scoring more goals, and that's huge, but I think we're doing a great job away from the puck and we're limiting other teams' chances.

On the security of the contract

I think always when you have security and you don't have to think about it anymore, you can put it in the past and just focus on hockey alone. You don't have to worry about all the outside stuff. But even as I was going through it, everything went smoothly. Everything was great. So I knew I was eventually going to be a Duck for a few more years. The day finally came.