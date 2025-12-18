MacLean Named Fourth Devils Ring of Honor Inductee | RELEASE

MacLean will be honored in an on-ice ceremony with his wife, Adrienne, and two sons, Kyle and John Carter. The ceremony will feature a tribute video showcasing highlights of his career, special acknowledgements, and gifting, with more video storytelling leading up to the event and featured throughout the game. MacLean and his family will be welcomed the night prior, Monday, January 26, for Dine with the Devils presented by Citizens. This exclusive event, specially focused on Ring of Honor, will welcome premium clients, partners, special John MacLean/Ring of Honor guests, and other Devils alumni.

“John MacLean’s leadership and dedication to the team and local community embody what it means to be a New Jersey Devil,” said Rebecca O’Connell, Tri-State Metro President at Citizens. “At Citizens, we honor those who have made a lasting impact and remain committed to helping the New Jersey community thrive.”

The Devils selected MacLean with the sixth-overall pick in the 1983 NHL Draft, and he immediately played his rookie season in 1983-84. The Oshawa, Ontario native skated in his first NHL game on October 5, 1983, at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. MacLean later recorded his first goal on October 8, 1983, at Detroit.

MacLean was a key member of the 1994-95 Devils squad, which won the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup championship. He tallied 18 points (5g-13a) during the team’s Cup run, which ranked third for all Devils skaters in the playoffs. “Johnny Mac” recorded five points (1g-4a) during the team’s sweep against the Detroit Red Wings in the 1994-95 Stanley Cup Final, which ranked second for all Devils skaters. Overall, MacLean played in 88 career playoff games with New Jersey and his 75 career postseason points (31g-44a) still ranks second all-time for franchise history.

The right-handed shot inked his name into franchise history for numerous statistical categories during regular season play. MacLean was the first player in franchise history who recorded 300 career goals, while his 701 career points with the Devils ranked first all-time in franchise history until Patrik Elias passed the benchmark on March 17, 2009.

The former first-round draft pick is the only player in franchise history who recorded multiple 40-goals seasons, after MacLean inked three consecutive campaigns with 40-plus goals from 1988-89 to 1990-91. His 45 goals in 1990-91 ranked as the third most all-time that a Devils skater recorded in a single season, and ranked second until Brian Gionta tallied a franchise record 48 goals in 2005-06.

MacLean wore a Devils sweater from 1983-84 until 1997-98, and was named an alternate captain from 1989-90 until the end of his tenure with the team in 1997-98. His 934 career regular-season games played rank fifth all-time for franchise history, while only Ken Daneyko (1,283), Elias (1,240), Travis Zajac (1,024) and Scott Stevens (956) played in more contests with the Devils. After MacLean retired from the NHL in 2001, he was an assistant coach with the Devils from 2002-03 to 2008-09 and helped the Devils win their third Stanley Cup title in June of 2003. MacLean served as head coach for the club’s AHL affiliate in Lowell in 2009-10 and served as New Jersey’s head coach at the start of the 2010-11 season.