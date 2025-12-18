MacLean Named Fourth Devils Ring of Honor Inductee | RELEASE

Jan. 27 ceremony at Prudential Center to celebrate 1995 Stanley Cup champion

MacLean ROH
By Devils PR
NewJerseyDevils.com

The New Jersey Devils announced today that John MacLean, 1995 Stanley Cup Champion as a player and 2003 Stanley Cup Champion as an assistant coach, will be inducted into the Devils Ring of Honor presented by Citizens. MacLean will be honored during a pregame ceremony on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, when the team hosts the Winnipeg Jets.

MacLean was informed of his induction with a surprise phone call from three of his teammates on the 1995 Cup team - Hall of Fame Goaltender Martin Brodeur, 3-time Stanley Cup team champion Ken Daneyko, and 2024 Ring of Honor Inductee Sergei Brylin.

MacLean will be the club’s fourth Ring of Honor inductee, joining Dr. John J. McMullen, inducted January 6, 2017, Brylin, inducted January 20, 2024, and Jacques Lemaire, inducted January 22, 2025. The selection of MacLean was made by the “Ring of Honor Committee.” The committee, who decides all future inductees, includes all five players who have their number retired by the organization (Scott Stevens, Ken Daneyko, Scott Niedermayer, Martin Brodeur, Patrik Elias) and the three Ring of Honor inductees (Peter McMullen, on behalf of The McMullen Family, Brylin and Lemaire).

All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Ring of Honor commemorative pin courtesy of Citizens. This marks the third Ring of Honor induction in a five-year program presented by Citizens. Fans are asked to be in their seats by 6:45 PM for the start of the ceremony.

“We are proud to name John MacLean as the club’s fourth-ever inductee into the Ring of Honor,” said David Blitzer, Managing Partner, New Jersey Devils. “As one of the original Devils, ‘Johnny Mac’ was an integral part in transforming this franchise from an also-ran to a Stanley Cup Champion. He will forever be remembered by fans for scoring one of the most famous goals in team history, and now he will be acknowledged for all that he meant to this organization. We look forward to celebrating with him and his family.”

MacLean becomes the fourth member of the Devils Ring of Honor

MacLean will be honored in an on-ice ceremony with his wife, Adrienne, and two sons, Kyle and John Carter. The ceremony will feature a tribute video showcasing highlights of his career, special acknowledgements, and gifting, with more video storytelling leading up to the event and featured throughout the game. MacLean and his family will be welcomed the night prior, Monday, January 26, for Dine with the Devils presented by Citizens. This exclusive event, specially focused on Ring of Honor, will welcome premium clients, partners, special John MacLean/Ring of Honor guests, and other Devils alumni.

“John MacLean’s leadership and dedication to the team and local community embody what it means to be a New Jersey Devil,” said Rebecca O’Connell, Tri-State Metro President at Citizens. “At Citizens, we honor those who have made a lasting impact and remain committed to helping the New Jersey community thrive.”

The Devils selected MacLean with the sixth-overall pick in the 1983 NHL Draft, and he immediately played his rookie season in 1983-84. The Oshawa, Ontario native skated in his first NHL game on October 5, 1983, at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers. MacLean later recorded his first goal on October 8, 1983, at Detroit.

MacLean was a key member of the 1994-95 Devils squad, which won the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup championship. He tallied 18 points (5g-13a) during the team’s Cup run, which ranked third for all Devils skaters in the playoffs. “Johnny Mac” recorded five points (1g-4a) during the team’s sweep against the Detroit Red Wings in the 1994-95 Stanley Cup Final, which ranked second for all Devils skaters. Overall, MacLean played in 88 career playoff games with New Jersey and his 75 career postseason points (31g-44a) still ranks second all-time for franchise history.

The right-handed shot inked his name into franchise history for numerous statistical categories during regular season play. MacLean was the first player in franchise history who recorded 300 career goals, while his 701 career points with the Devils ranked first all-time in franchise history until Patrik Elias passed the benchmark on March 17, 2009.

The former first-round draft pick is the only player in franchise history who recorded multiple 40-goals seasons, after MacLean inked three consecutive campaigns with 40-plus goals from 1988-89 to 1990-91. His 45 goals in 1990-91 ranked as the third most all-time that a Devils skater recorded in a single season, and ranked second until Brian Gionta tallied a franchise record 48 goals in 2005-06.

MacLean wore a Devils sweater from 1983-84 until 1997-98, and was named an alternate captain from 1989-90 until the end of his tenure with the team in 1997-98. His 934 career regular-season games played rank fifth all-time for franchise history, while only Ken Daneyko (1,283), Elias (1,240), Travis Zajac (1,024) and Scott Stevens (956) played in more contests with the Devils. After MacLean retired from the NHL in 2001, he was an assistant coach with the Devils from 2002-03 to 2008-09 and helped the Devils win their third Stanley Cup title in June of 2003. MacLean served as head coach for the club’s AHL affiliate in Lowell in 2009-10 and served as New Jersey’s head coach at the start of the 2010-11 season.

Ring of Honor Night • Jan 27 vs Winnipeg

Be there for John MacLean's induction into the Devils Ring of Honor presented by Citizens! All fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Ring of Honor commemorative pin courtesy of Citizens.

More News

Devils Hit Jackpot in Vegas | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2, Golden Knights 1 SO

Devils Activate Pesce; Gritsyuk to IR | BLOG

Hischier doing it all for Devils, Swiss teammates ahead of Olympics 

Pesce Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Recall Legare; Nemec to IR | BLOG

Bad Break Lifts Canucks over Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Canucks 2, Devils 1

Devils' Duck Hunt Ends Home Slump | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Ducks 1

Meier Added to Non-Roster, Addison Recalled | BLOG

Devils Regroup | NOTEBOOK

Devils Home Woes Continue | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Lightning 8, Devils 4

Parent Recalled, Dadonov to IR | BLOG

Meier Taking Personal Leave of Absence | BLOG

Devils to Host Devils Youth Foundation Day | RELEASE

Onward and Upwards | 10 TAKEAWAYS