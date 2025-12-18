Utah Practice | NOTEBOOK

MacLean Added to Ring of Honor

The New Jersey Devils announced today that John MacLean, 1995 Stanley Cup Champion as a player and 2003 Stanley Cup Champion as an assistant coach, will be inducted into the Devils Ring of Honor presented by Citizens. MacLean will be honored during a pregame ceremony on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, when the team hosts the Winnipeg Jets.

MacLean was informed of his induction with a surprise phone call from three of his teammates on the 1995 Cup team - Hall of Fame Goaltender Martin Brodeur, 3-time Stanley Cup team champion Ken Daneyko, and 2024 Ring of Honor Inductee Sergei Brylin.

MacLean will be the club’s fourth Ring of Honor inductee, joining Dr. John J. McMullen, inducted January 6, 2017, Brylin, inducted January 20, 2024, and Jacques Lemaire, inducted January 22, 2025. The selection of MacLean was made by the “Ring of Honor Committee.” The committee, who decides all future inductees, includes all five players who have their number retired by the organization (Scott Stevens, Ken Daneyko, Scott Niedermayer, Martin Brodeur, Patrik Elias) and the three Ring of Honor inductees (Peter McMullen, on behalf of The McMullen Family, Brylin and Lemaire).

