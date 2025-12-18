Utah Practice | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing in Utah at the Utah Mammoth practice facility.
The Devils are practicing in Utah at the Utah Mammoth practice facility.
Devils Now: Deep Impact
Release: MacLean Indcuted into Ring of Honor
Forwards Stefan Noesen and Cody Glass did not practice but worked out off the ice instead.
"They've been very limited in practice for a couple of weeks now," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Just continuing to manage them and keep them ready to play in games. We expect them to be good tomorrow."
Keefe on playing a simple game: "That's how we want to play. That's how we need to play. Tomorrow will be a new challenge for us. A different team, a different style of opponent, but still very good and dangerous in their own way. It's a matter of us getting back to it. That's really been our focus for the last period of time, our game. Getting our game right. Getting our structure and our process in place so that there's an identity that can be repeated."
Dillon on Pesce’s return: “It’s incredible. He brings so much to the team. Not just on the ice, but in the locker room. He’s always laughing, having a good time. On the ice, we all know how much he impacts the game defensively with his stick, his calming influence. Special team and our kill were fantastic last game. Really getting us back. He’s a big part of that. He’s a big piece of our team. It’s nice to get him back and get a win.”
The New Jersey Devils announced today that John MacLean, 1995 Stanley Cup Champion as a player and 2003 Stanley Cup Champion as an assistant coach, will be inducted into the Devils Ring of Honor presented by Citizens. MacLean will be honored during a pregame ceremony on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, when the team hosts the Winnipeg Jets.
MacLean was informed of his induction with a surprise phone call from three of his teammates on the 1995 Cup team - Hall of Fame Goaltender Martin Brodeur, 3-time Stanley Cup team champion Ken Daneyko, and 2024 Ring of Honor Inductee Sergei Brylin.
MacLean will be the club’s fourth Ring of Honor inductee, joining Dr. John J. McMullen, inducted January 6, 2017, Brylin, inducted January 20, 2024, and Jacques Lemaire, inducted January 22, 2025. The selection of MacLean was made by the “Ring of Honor Committee.” The committee, who decides all future inductees, includes all five players who have their number retired by the organization (Scott Stevens, Ken Daneyko, Scott Niedermayer, Martin Brodeur, Patrik Elias) and the three Ring of Honor inductees (Peter McMullen, on behalf of The McMullen Family, Brylin and Lemaire).
