Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE

Dougie Hamilton

Q: You were originally 27 when you came into the NHL, does the number have significance?

Hamilton: It was when I was drafted to Junior, it’s always what’s available first. And then obviously you have reasons why, but I think for me it was I liked Scott Niedermayer and I was drafted 27th in the OHL, so that kind of fit in line. So I kept that, and then I switched to 19 (in Carolina) because 27 was taken.

I wore 19 as a kid because I liked Shane Doan, that’s when I played forward as a kid.

Q: Is this the first time you’ve worn 7? And does it derive out of 27?

A little bit. But when I was choosing a number, the little girl in Calgary, Thea, that passed away that I was very close with, she had a 7 on her jersey. So when I saw that, I was like, I’m going to do 7 for her.

Q: Did your mom (Olympian basketball player Lynn) ever wear any of your numbers?

I don’t remember when she wore what number, but she was 4. So in minor hockey, I wore 4.

(Lynn Hamilton wore No. 4 when she competed with Canada at the 1984 Olympic games. Lynn was a point guard for the Canadian national team that won the bronze medal at the 1986 Games.)