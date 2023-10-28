Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE

Shortly after Timo Meier announced that he was changing his number from 96 to 28, the number he wore with the San Jose Sharks, it got me wondering how exactly and why different players choose their numbers.
Some manage to play their entire careers in the same jersey number, no matter how many teams they play for, and then there are the times when you have to change your number because your favorite is retired by the club. Sometimes, when a veteran comes in and you're the other guy, it's time to change numbers again.
Some players are superstitious, others aren't. So I decided to go around the Devils locker room and find out why each player wears the number that they do.
In Part 1 of this series I catch up with Dougie Hamilton, Alexander Holtz, Erik Haula, Brendan Smith, John Marino, and Dawson Mercer.