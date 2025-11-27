Hamilton Honors Friend Thea on Hockey Fights Cancer Night | FEATURE

NOTE: This article was originally published on Nov. 22, 2022

Dougie Hamilton sits in his stall, stoic as always. He spins his hockey stick in his hands. The blade goes round and round.

The name THEA flashes at every rotation, written in big, bold letters.

Talking about Thea Roelofsen isn't particularly easy for Hamilton, but she is always on his mind.

"She was so infectious and just, you had her smile and everything and it just drew me to her," Hamilton, "I don't know how to describe it but it's one of those things that just happens and kind of the whole thing has changed my life."

Thea was battling Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer when she and Hamilton met.

Dougie met Thea while a member of the Calgary Flames as part of the annual hospital visits. The 6-6 defenseman was dressed up as Princess Leia for the brief encounter. They would meet again - by chance - on Saddledome ice as part of Calgary's Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Thea was part of the pregame ceremony and the two immediately recognized each other.

And that was it. From then on, they were part of each other's lives.

He would first visit Thea in the hospital in Calgary and towards the final days of her life, he would visit Thea at her home.

Hamilton, who is a gentle talker, speaks even more gently when he speaks about his friend Thea:

