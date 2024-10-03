Elias proud to see Devils in native Czechia for Global Series

Elias would know. He holds Devils/Colorado Rockies/Kansas City Scouts records for most goals (408), assists (617), points (1,025), power-play goals (113), power-play points (333), short-handed points (33), game-winning goals (80) and overtime goals (16) in 1,240 regular-season games. In 162 Stanley Cup Playoff games, he has the most goals (45), assists (80), points (125), power-play goals (21) and power-play points (52) in franchise history, winning the Stanley Cup in 2000 and 2003.
"Accountability was big on our Stanley Cup teams," Elias said. "The guys need to have that frame of mind. The bottom guys usually have that, but you need the top dogs to have that and that's been a little bit of a setback to me. I don't want to be critical, but we need the big guys to play with discipline, and not only discipline itself, but the hockey discipline, the system discipline, and finally realize what it takes to win as a team."
Elias is happy to see several veteran players on the roster, including a few acquired in the offseason such as goalie Jacob Markstrom, defensemen Brenden Dillon and Brett Pesce, and forwards Tomas Tatar and Stefan Noesen. Pesce will not play in the Global Series games while he continues to recover from a fractured fibula sustained during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Carolina Hurricanes last season.
Elias said Ondrej Palat, a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021) who signed a five-year contract with New Jersey on July 14, 2022, is another great voice in the locker room.
"He was a big part of the World Championship Czech team that won gold in May, and I feel if any of the new guys need advice on the Devils, Ondrej's the guy to go to," Elias said. "He's a winning type. He does everything at 100 percent ... practices, games, and you can count on him. Obviously he's a fan favorite here. They know 'Pali' is a tremendous player, but he's also a tremendous person.
"Many of the kids watching the practices here at O2 are hockey players and that's great to see because they get to experience the best players in the world from the best league, up close and personal."