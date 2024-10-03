Elias proud to see Devils in native Czechia for Global Series

It's been a busy week for Elias, who was an honorary guest at the home of the United States Ambassador to Czechia, Bijan Sabet, on Wednesday. He was there for a seminar to help promote tourism in New Jersey, the city of Newark and Czechia.

"I didn't expect it to be that formal because it was my first time at the Ambassador's house," Elias said. "It was great to promote Newark and New Jersey while these games are happening. I think it's important too. I spoke from my heart because I'm proud that I can call New Jersey my second home. It gets a bad reputation, but people don't realize how good of a place it is to raise a family."

Elias became a naturalized United States citizen in 2018. He grew up in Trebic and relocated to Prague when he was 15 years old before moving to the U.S. to begin his professional hockey career in North America when he was 19. In addition to helping the Devils, he also is a consultant for Slavia Prague, which plays in the second division of Czech hockey, and a coordinator for the team and staff.

"I love Prague; it's very easy to get around the city and the history is amazing," he said. "I love the architecture. I enjoy the people. It's not too crowded. The food is great, beer is great. What's not to love?"

The 48-year-old, the first Europe-born Devils captain (2006-07) and first forward to have his number retired (No. 26) by New Jersey, also is very passionate about his former team. He's been closely following it all offseason and hoping to witness an improvement over its seventh-place finish in the Metropolitan Division last season.

"They looked into what they needed to fix and that was goaltending and size on the back end," Elias said. "I think we all know how talented we are up front, but at the same time, the discipline is the biggest question. I wish we could see the biggest improvement in that. Players have been telling me how detail-orientated coach Sheldon Keefe is, so hopefully that's going to be the biggest change for these guys because they need to have a system in play where everything is done for a reason.

"I'm not saying they didn't do that before, but five years ago, when the young guys entered the League, I remember the one thing being said was, 'Let's develop them, let's give them time, let's be patient.' I think it's time."