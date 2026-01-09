LIVE UPDATES: Penguins 1, Devils 0

By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at PPG Paints Arena Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

PIT 1, NJD 0: Erik Karlsson fires the puck over the shoulder of Jake Allen on the rush to put Penguins on the board first.

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Hughes – Hischier – Bratt
Meier – Mercer – Gritsyuk
Cotter – Glass – Brown
Palat – Glendening – Noesen

Hughes – Pesce
Siegenthaler – Hamilton
Dillon – Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

PENGUINS LINEUP

Rackell - Crosby - Rust
Malkin - Kindel - Chinakhov
Mantha - Novak - Brazeau
Dewar - Lizotte - Acciari

Wotherspoon - Karlsson
Kulak - Letang
Shea - St. Ivany

Skinner
Silovs

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils look to respond after a 9-0 loss on Long Island against a hot Pittsburgh team

