Devils Island Hop | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils seem to have gotten their game back in order. They had a three-goal, third-period comeback at Columbus followed by a 4-1 domination of Utah. Although those followed with a 3-1 setback to Carolina, the game could have gone either way and the loss was more a result of self-infliction and unfortunate bounces than a problem with the team’s overall performance.

New Jersey finds itself in the middle of the pack among a tightly contested East. Only five points separates the last place team (Columbus, 43 points) and the final playoff spot (Washington, 48). The Devils’ 46 points puts them within reach of a postseason, but they are in a 12-team battle with a few winning streaks and losing streaks causing fluctuations.

The Devils still are struggling to find the back of the net. They rank 28th in the NHL in goals per game (2.64). Like the Islanders (read below), New Jersey has somehow found success despite also ranking 20th in goals allowed per game (2.95) and with a power play (13th) and penalty kill (24th) in the lower pack.

The New York Islanders have been one of the surprises of the early season. Not only are they currently in a playoff spot, they are nipping at the heels of Carolina for the top spot in the Metro Division (3 points behind).

The club is 4-2-0 in its past six games, which includes a win against New Jersey, and has strung together a couple of three-or-more winning streaks on the year.

Forward Bo Horvat is enjoying perhaps the best season of his career. He’s already potted 21 goals for his ninth 20-plus goal campaign. But he’s threatening to eclipse 40, which would set a career high (previously, 38 in 2022-23).

The Islanders seem to be quite an anomaly for their success. Offensively, they rank 24th in the NHL. Defensively, they are 25th. The club’s power play ranks 29th while the penalty kill has the best showing at 11th. Despite struggling in most aspects of the game on paper, the Islanders have found different ways for success.

One factor has been the club’s ability to get games past 60 minutes. The Islanders have played 12 games of extra time, earning at least one point. Those add up over the course of the season and have helped the Islanders float above water in the playoff chase.