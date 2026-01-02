Hughes Honored to Represent USA | OLYMPICS

Jack Hughes was essentially a lock to make the Team USA 2026 Winter Olympic roster. He’s one of the most skilled and dynamic American-born forwards in the world and was enjoying one of his best seasons in the NHL.

Then he suffered a finger injury that required surgery. Suddenly, his chances didn’t seem like as much of a lock.

That was until Team USA general manager Bill Guerin called Hughes to let him know that regardless of the injury, he was still in the mix.

“Billy is a great guy. He was one of the first guys to call me (after the injury),” Hughes said. “I loved where my game was at. When you’re playing, you know what you’re capable of doing and I believe in myself. I was rolling pretty good.

“Then out of nowhere, a freak accident happens. Then a lot of things are in jeopardy. You don’t even know if you’re going to be ready to play. You’re missing time. A lot of unknowns. Billy just eased my mind and gave me a call. I was sitting on the couch for five weeks, for him to call me and be thinking about me, letting me know I’m in a good spot.”