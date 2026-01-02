Hughes Honored to Represent USA | OLYMPICS

FourNations--02
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

Jack Hughes was essentially a lock to make the Team USA 2026 Winter Olympic roster. He’s one of the most skilled and dynamic American-born forwards in the world and was enjoying one of his best seasons in the NHL.

Then he suffered a finger injury that required surgery. Suddenly, his chances didn’t seem like as much of a lock.

That was until Team USA general manager Bill Guerin called Hughes to let him know that regardless of the injury, he was still in the mix.

“Billy is a great guy. He was one of the first guys to call me (after the injury),” Hughes said. “I loved where my game was at. When you’re playing, you know what you’re capable of doing and I believe in myself. I was rolling pretty good.

“Then out of nowhere, a freak accident happens. Then a lot of things are in jeopardy. You don’t even know if you’re going to be ready to play. You’re missing time. A lot of unknowns. Billy just eased my mind and gave me a call. I was sitting on the couch for five weeks, for him to call me and be thinking about me, letting me know I’m in a good spot.”

Guerin calls Devils forward Jack Hughes to let him know he's made the 2026 Olympics roster.

And a few days ago, Guerin called Hughes to let him know that spot would be in Italy come February to represent the United States at the Olympic Winter Games.

“In my head I know where I stand, but when you get that call from Billy it’s an amazing feeling,” Hughes said. “It’s a special group of guys. To be able to play in the Olympics – NHLers haven’t been able to play in the Olympics in a really long time – is a dream come true. When Billy calls, it’s a really rewarding and happy feeling.”

Hughes has fond memories of Olympics past. He was raised on the 1980 Miracle on Ice and remembers watching team USA win silver in overtime in 2010 and T.J. Oshie’s epic shootout performance at the 2014 Games.

“To be a part of that, you dream of that,” he beamed. “To be a part of that is really special.”

Hughes got a taste of the action at last year’s Four Nations tournament. In what became an Olympic preview, the Americans fell in overtime to Canada in the title game.

“Just a really good time, spending time with guys away from the rink. You’re building toward the Olympics and we have our group now. A really good building block for us,” Hughes said. “USA Hockey is in a great place. This is the biggest stage. A great opportunity. We have a lot of guys in their prime and a lot of guys that are hungry to play for the US at the Olympic stage. We’re confident in our group. It’s Day 1 today. Once we get together in February, we’ll be really excited.”

Jack Hughes speaks to the media about making Team USA's Olympic roster

Hughes has represented his country in previous tournaments, including the World Championship, World Junior Championship and U18 and U17 tournaments. He’s collected gold, two silvers and a bronze during his time.

But none of those compare to the Olympics.

“I’m really excited to be a part of the group,” Hughes said. “I’m very fortunate and happy that Billy believes in me and put me on the team. I’m so excited, so looking forward to February and being able to be a part of that group.”

Devils forward Jack Hughes is on the Today Show as the roster for the Olympics is announced.

