Injury Updates from Practice | NOTEBOOK

notebook devils
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House inside Prudential Center on Saturday afternoon. Following practice, the Devils will fly to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Today's Content

Player Interviews: Dadonov | Kovacevic

Practice Details

The Devils were on the ice for practice. The only absentee was Stefan Noesen, who will be out due to knee surgery (see tweet below).

"It’s something he’s been playing with. I would describe it as capable but uncomfortable," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Noesen. "That’s how it’s been this season for him. It’s been a nagging thing. Before Christmas we were limiting him in practices and feeling a little bit better. But it just continues to linger. I spoke with him yesterday going through a tough decision to make. Ultimately it was determined to get the procedure done. I think that’s going to happen in the near future. We won’t have him available for a while."

Injured forward Evgenii Dadonov and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic participated and will travel with the team to Winnipeg. All aspects point to them returning against the Jets.

The Devils used the following workflow in practice...

With Hamilton likely coming out of the lineup, Keefe explained the decision in this manner: "Dougie is the odd-man out. On the right side, we wanted to give (Nemec) an opportunity to get his game back going. Pesce isn’t going anywhere. We just talked about what Kovy can bring and wanted to get him back involved."

Kovacevic speaks to the media about his return from injury

Dadonov speaks to the media about his return from injury

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

READ: GAME STORY: Devils Woes Continue
FEATURE: Loughlin Named NJ Sportscaster of Year
RELEASE: Cholowski Placed on Waivers
 WATCH:HIGHLIGHTS: Penguins 4, Devils 1
 POST-GAME RAWS: Keefe | Meier | Nemec

More News

Cholowski Placed on Waivers | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Woes Continue in Pittsburgh | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Penguins 4, Devils 1

Nemec, Malkin Returning and Allen Starts as Devils Visit Penguins | PREVIEW

Nemec Activated off IR | BLOG

Rinse and Respond | NOTEBOOK

Islanders Sink Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Islanders 9, Devils 0

Loughlin Named NSMA Sportscaster of the Year | BLOG

Devils Island Hop | PREVIEW

Self-Inflicted Goals Sink Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1

Hunting Mammoth | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Mammoth 1

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

New Year, Next Shift | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Hughes Honored to Represent USA | OLYMPICS

First Practice of 2026 | NOTEBOOK