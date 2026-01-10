Injury Updates from Practice | NOTEBOOK

Practice Details

The Devils were on the ice for practice. The only absentee was Stefan Noesen, who will be out due to knee surgery (see tweet below).

"It’s something he’s been playing with. I would describe it as capable but uncomfortable," head coach Sheldon Keefe said of Noesen. "That’s how it’s been this season for him. It’s been a nagging thing. Before Christmas we were limiting him in practices and feeling a little bit better. But it just continues to linger. I spoke with him yesterday going through a tough decision to make. Ultimately it was determined to get the procedure done. I think that’s going to happen in the near future. We won’t have him available for a while."

Injured forward Evgenii Dadonov and defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic participated and will travel with the team to Winnipeg. All aspects point to them returning against the Jets.