Self-Inflicted Goals Sink Devils | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils surrendered not one, not two, but three self-inflicted goals against to Carolina and it was the difference in the game as the Hurricanes bested New Jersey, 3-1, at Prudential Center on Sunday night.

Luke Hughes was victimized twice, once by an own goal and another on an unfortunate sequence where he lost the puck in front of his own net. Goaltender Jake Allen gave up a puck behind his own net that led to another fluky tally for Carolina.

"It's one of those games. Some unlucky bounce, obviously a mistake by myself, and that's the nature of the beast," Allen said. "We couldn't get one to fall there, and they have a good team defensively, too. They don't give you a whole lot. Obviously, we had some power plays, but that's hockey, and you know, proud of the group, the way they played through that tonight."

After the two mistakes by Hughes, some fans responded by booing the young defenseman.

"It is what it is. It's part of sports," Hughes said following the game. "Obviously, I made a couple mistakes today, and I gotta be better, and it is what it is."

But Hughes' teammates and coaches rallied around him.

"We stand behind him. I mean, it's a game of mistakes. Mistakes happen," captain Nico Hischier said. "He's obviously not happy about his game, but there's more to come. He's gonna learn from that, and I know he will, and we're here to support him, and that's what good teams do. ... I understand the frustration (of the fans), but I think Luke is the first guy that takes accountability in that. And I know he'll be better in the next game, and we support him with that."

"I'm a goalie. I'm the one that always gets the bad end of the stick when I make mistakes," Allen said. "I've made so many mistakes to count. I've had fans boo me. I've had this and that, which, listen, I don't think he deserves. He's a kid that made two mistakes in a hockey game. Whoever doesn't make mistakes, I'd love to meet you, you know? But, it's a tough situation for him. In a game like that, probably something he's never felt before."

"It's disappointing that that was the reaction that we had in the building for the youngest player on the ice," head coach Sheldon Keefe said, "but he'll give them lots of reasons to cheer in the future."

Dawson Mercer scored the lone Devils’ goal.

Nikolaj Ehlers (own goal), Taylor Hall and Logan Stankoven scored for Carolina. Goalie Brandon Bussi stopped 28 of 29 shots against for the win.