Fitzgerald, Devils look for strong start to season at Global Series

PRAGUE -- The New Jersey Devils know a successful start will establish a firm foundation for an even better and eventful finish.

They know this because it happened in 2022-23, when they tied a franchise-record 13-game winning streak from Oct. 25-Nov. 21 to get off to a 16-3-0 start. The Devils ultimately qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018 and advanced to the second round for the first time since 2012 after finishing with the most wins (52) and points (112) in their history.

"A good start for us is imperative," New Jersey general manager Tom Fitzgerald told NHL.com on Wednesday. "Not many people realize, two years ago we lost eight of nine games in December (1-7-1) and that's because all they remember is the 13-game win streak.

"Those 13 games helped soften the blow for the losing stretch because you're still playing with house money."

Fitzgerald looks forward to witnessing some positive steps forward when the Devils face the Buffalo Sabres to begin the NHL regular season at O2 Arena on Friday (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, MSG-B, SN) in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

"Prague has been great ... I've done a ton of walking," Fitzgerald said. "Old Town is awesome and there's lots of history. I just love the cobblestone streets, the architecture. And the beer is good too.

"I think anytime you get together with your group for dinners, it's just an opportunity to bond, get to know one another, understand each other, understand values. Players don't get that during a regular training camp because they punch a clock, show up for practice and go through the meetings. [Forward] Ondrej Palat has really stepped up with just organizing things for the entire group."

New Jersey failed to qualify for the playoffs for the 10th time in 12 seasons in 2023-24, finishing seventh in the Metropolitan Division (38-39-5) to prompt a roster makeover that included the hiring of coach Sheldon Keefe on May 23 to replace Travis Green.

Though Fitzgerald knows duplicating the start two seasons ago might be asking a little too much, he wants his players to realize a win early in the season is just as valuable as one during a late season push toward the playoffs.

"Good teams are good teams because they practice the right way, they create winning habits, do the right things in games and it leads to [wins]," Fitzgerald said. "We are talented but we have to take a step in the small areas that add up to [wins], and that's what we're creating here with Sheldon. When the whistle blows, stopping on pucks and do it again.

"Repetition is a process; it's the verbiage. It's the consistency of hearing the same words over and over. We practice with a lot of pace and that's not going to turn off after a game, it's only going to ramp up, so you're building that foundation daily and that's what I'm seeing with this group."

Fitzgerald said there are differences between how Keefe and former Devils coach Lindy Ruff do things, but each has found success in his respective approach.

Ruff was 128-125-28 in four seasons with New Jersey before he was fired March 4 and replaced by Green. At the time, the Devils were struggling to find consistency on defense and with their goaltending, and injuries to key personnel didn't help either. Ruff was hired as coach of the Sabres on April 22.

"Lindy was an incredible partner for me at the stage we were going through together to get certain individuals to a level of understanding what this League is all about and how to maximize the talent," Fitzgerald said. "Hockey coaches are demanding, but they're fair. The most important thing is they have to be honest, and they've got to be able to communicate properly, but with good feedback. People want to hear all positives but that's hard. I think Keefe's really done a good job with that from the get-go."

It'll be Keefe's job, in fact, to help establish renewed chemistry and enthusiasm between those new and established players on the roster, which included five 20-goal scorers last season: forwards Timo Meier (28 goals), Jack Hughes (27), Jesper Bratt (27), Nico Hischier (27) and Dawson Mercer (20).

"We understand we can't just keep getting into a track meet with teams," Fitzgerald said. "Sure, we'll win some of those games, but when teams buckle down on us, stay above us, how do we react? How do we get by that? How do we adjust? Are you willing to jump on pucks, willing to touch pucks first?

"If you're not, the game gets really hard to play. If you work, compete and you have good habits, the equalizer is talent."