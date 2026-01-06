Loughlin Named NSMA Sportscaster of the Year | BLOG

On Monday, the National Sports Media Association named Devils Hockey Network radio play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin as the recipient of the 2025 New Jersey Sportscaster of the Year.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers,” Loughlin said. “It’s an incredible privilege to be the voice of the Devils on the Devils Hockey Network and work alongside the great Chico Resch. Thanks to the fans for their support. And special thanks to the entire Devils organization for giving me the opportunity to sit in the booth.”

The NSMA is a nonprofit organization, honoring excellence in sports media since 1959.