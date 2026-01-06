Loughlin Named NSMA Sportscaster of the Year | BLOG

matt loughlin

On Monday, the National Sports Media Association named Devils Hockey Network radio play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin as the recipient of the 2025 New Jersey Sportscaster of the Year.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized by my peers,” Loughlin said. “It’s an incredible privilege to be the voice of the Devils on the Devils Hockey Network and work alongside the great Chico Resch. Thanks to the fans for their support. And special thanks to the entire Devils organization for giving me the opportunity to sit in the booth.”

The NSMA is a nonprofit organization, honoring excellence in sports media since 1959.

More News

Devils Island Hop | PREVIEW

Self-Inflicted Goals Sink Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Hurricanes 3, Devils 1

Hunting Mammoth | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Mammoth 1

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

New Year, Next Shift | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Hughes Honored to Represent USA | OLYMPICS

First Practice of 2026 | NOTEBOOK

Red, White and Hughes | BLOG

Bratt, Markstrom to Represent Sweden in Milan | BLOG

Devils Head into 2026 on a High Note | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Blue Jackets 2

Devils Left Looking for Answer in Toronto | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Maple Leafs 4, Devils 0

Back-to-Back | NOTEBOOK

Sunday at the Rink | NOTEBOOK

Crookshank Returned to Utica | BLOG