LIVE UPDATES: Islanders 3, Devils 0

The Devils travel to Long Island to face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NYI 1, NJD 0: Mathew Barzal rips a shot from the hashmarks past Jacob Markstrom to give the Islanders an early lead.

NYI 2, NJD 0: Anthony Duclair doubles the Islanders' lead.

NYI 3, NJD 0: Anthony Duclair scores his second of the game.

DEVILS LINEUP

Hughes-Hischer-Bratt
Meier-Mercer-Gritsyuk
Palat-Glass-Brown
Lammikko-Glendening-Noesen

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Pesce
Dillon-White

Markstrom
Allen

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Lee-Barzal-Heineman
Drouin-Pageau-Holmstrom
Gatcomb-Ritchie-Shabanov
MacLean-Cizikas-Duclair

Schaefer-Pulock
Pelech-DeAngelo
Mayfield-McWard

Sorokin
Rittich

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Managing the neutral zone will be key for the Devils against the Isles tonight on Long Island.

