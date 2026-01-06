LIVE UPDATES: Islanders 3, Devils 0

The Devils travel to Long Island to face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NYI 1, NJD 0: Mathew Barzal rips a shot from the hashmarks past Jacob Markstrom to give the Islanders an early lead.
NYI 2, NJD 0: Anthony Duclair doubles the Islanders' lead.
NYI 3, NJD 0: Anthony Duclair scores his second of the game.
Hughes-Hischer-Bratt
Meier-Mercer-Gritsyuk
Palat-Glass-Brown
Lammikko-Glendening-Noesen
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Pesce
Dillon-White
Markstrom
Allen
Lee-Barzal-Heineman
Drouin-Pageau-Holmstrom
Gatcomb-Ritchie-Shabanov
MacLean-Cizikas-Duclair
Schaefer-Pulock
Pelech-DeAngelo
Mayfield-McWard
Sorokin
Rittich