NHL Czech stars thrilled to see League returning to Prague for Global Series

PRAGUE -- The next David Pastrnak or Radko Gudas could be in the stands when the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils open the season in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

Pastrnak and Gudas each saw his first NHL game when the League visited O2 Arena in Prague, and they hope young Czechs have similar experiences when the Sabres and Devils play there Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGN, MSG-B) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN, MSGN, MSG-B).

“You can’t follow the NHL besides the highlights because of the time change as a kid,” said Pastrnak, the Boston Bruins star forward, at the NHL European Player Media Tour in Prague on Aug. 21. “For the NHL to come all the way here, and all the young kids and young hockey players to watch it live, it’s huge for the sport and the country.”

Gudas, the Anaheim Ducks defenseman and captain, said few Czech fans will miss this.

“It’s a hockey holiday for Czech Republic,” Gudas said at the NHL North American Media Tour in Las Vegas on Sept. 10. “Expect nothing else than a great atmosphere and great time in Prague.”

Pastrnak was 14 when he saw Bruins play the Phoenix Coyotes at O2 Arena. Phoenix won 5-2 before 15,299 on Oct. 9, 2010, and Boston won 3-0 before 12,990 the next day. Among the players who appeared in both games for Boston: defenseman Zdeno Chara and forwards Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Brad Marchand.