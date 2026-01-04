LIVE UPDATES: Hurricanes 2, Devils 1

The Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
CAR 1, NJD 0: Luke Hughes' clearing attempt mistakenly gets tapped into Jake Allen's net.
NJD 1, CAR 1: Dawson Mercer is set up by Arseny Gritsyuk behind the Carolina net for the equalizer.
CAR 2, NJD 1: Taylor Hall scores a go-ahead goal for Carolina.