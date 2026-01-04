LIVE UPDATES: Hurricanes 2, Devils 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Hurricanes

Car NJD Blog
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

CAR 1, NJD 0: Luke Hughes' clearing attempt mistakenly gets tapped into Jake Allen's net.

NJD 1, CAR 1: Dawson Mercer is set up by Arseny Gritsyuk behind the Carolina net for the equalizer.

Best of Jake Allen's 1st Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-01-04 at 7.49.05 PM

SECOND PERIOD

CAR 2, NJD 1: Taylor Hall scores a go-ahead goal for Carolina.

Best of Jake Allen's 2nd Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2026-01-04 at 8.44.18 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

HURRICANES LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils look to ride their momentum against a tough Carolina Hurricanes squad.

