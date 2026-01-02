New Year, Next Shift | 10 TAKEAWAYS

The calendar’s flipped, and the Devils are heading into 2026 with some momentum in their back pocket. They ended 2025 on a high note, closing the year with a crucial moment that showed exactly what this group is capable of when it digs in. There’s a ton of hockey still ahead, and if they can ride that energy, the possibilities are wide open.

That moment, more than any stat line or highlight reel, feels like the key to carrying momentum into 2026. There’s still a lot of hockey left to be played (we'll hit just the halfway point of the season on Saturday), and plenty of challenges are waiting. How the Devils build on that spark from Columbus, how they take the lessons and confidence from that finish and turn them into consistency, that could really define the next stretch.

It feels like that burst of three goals in just over two minutes against Columbus could be a real, tangible turning point, but the only ones who truly get to decide that are the players themselves.

Every shift, every play, every game moving forward is another chance to prove it. When a group this talented and determined takes ownership of it, it can be the start of something bigger.

There’s a lot to break down in this week’s 10 Takeaways as we see how this group moves through the first stretch of 2026.