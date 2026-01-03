Hunting Mammoth | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Goaltender Jacob Markstrom played spectacularly against Utah three weeks ago to pick up a victory after stopping 32 of 33 shots. He looked similarly impressive again against the Mammoth.

Markstrom was particularly strong in the first period, early and late. He stopped Daniil But on a partial breakaway two minutes into the game and then denied the dangerous Clatyon Keller on a point-blank chance. That kept it a 0-0 contest. Late in the first period the Devils were killing a penalty. Markstrom pushed right to left and made a split arm save on Michael Carcone to the waning minute to hold the Devils 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

If not for that incredible first period performance from Markstrom, this game could have had a completely different outcome.

Keefe: "It's a different game if Markstrom doesn't make those types of saves to get us through that first period. It's all important." Pesce: "Markstrom was unbelievable again. Can't say enough about that guy. The game could have been a little closer without him making some crazy saves."

• A key turning point occurred late in the second period. The Devils were leading 2-0 and about to embark on 1 minute worth of a 5-on-3 advantage. Showing the importance of the moment, New Jersey called timeout to go over the game plan.

The result? Jack Hughes shot a puck into the net off the body of captain Nico Hischier, who was battling on the opposite side in the crease. Though the goal came after one penalty expired, the 3-0 lead was a major shift in the Devils’ favor and essentially sealed the win.

• The Devils notched the game’s opening goal with a little bit of luck but a lot of hustle. Jesper Bratt would finish it off with his ninth goal of the season as his wraparound attempt went off the skate of Utah’s Barrett Hayton and over the goal line.

But prior to that, it was the Timo Meier, Dawson Mercer and Arseny Gritsyuk unit that got things going. They had possession in the offensive zone and had a good cycle, generating chances. The Devils were able to make a line change to get Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt on the ice all while maintaining possession.

The Devils’ top line was fresh against a tired Utah squad that was already fatigued from chasing the Mercer line around. The Devils took advantage with hard work and converted with a little luck.

• One common theme on two of the Devils' goals was Hischier being in the crease. He was battling with Hayton on Bratt's goal, which allowed the puck to deflect off Hayton and in. On Hischier's goal he was also fighting for his positioning in the crease. His crashes resulted in two goals.

Bratt: "(Hischier) does so many things that don't get on the scoresheet for himself. He's such a great player. For him taking himself to tough areas of the ice, maybe everyone doesn't see. When you play with a guy like that, you just appreciate everything that he does so much. That's why he's the driving force for this team."

• Timo Meier notched his 12th goal of the season on a beautiful shot. He lost control of a puck in the offensive zone but managed to track it down and recover at the left faceoff dot. Immediately upon retrieving the puck he snapped it hard toward the net. The puck eluded Mammoth goalie Karel Vejmelka below the glove and above the pad.

• Defenseman Dougie Hamilton tallied his fifth goal of the season off an offensive zone faceoff win with a beautiful shot along the goal line from an impossible angle. It was Hamilton’s first goal in 27 games and first point in 18 games.

• Brett Pesce tied a career high with two assists in the game.