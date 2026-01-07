Islanders Sink Devils | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair notched his fourth career hat trick and goaltender Ilya Sorokin stopped all 45 shots against as the hometown Islanders topped the Devils, 9-0, at UBS Arena Tuesday night.

The same issues that plagued the Devils the last time they visited UBS Arena came back to haunt them in the first period. After surrendering the game’s opening goal on a broken play to Mathew Barzal, two bad offensive zone pinches led to two rush goals (Duclair’s first two of the game) and New York built an insurmountable 3-0 lead.

Duclair notched his hat trick in the second period while Simon Holmstrom, Casey Cizikas (2), Tony DeAngelo, Calum Ritchie would added tallies for the Isles.

Duclair finished the game with four points (3g-1a) while Barzal totaled three (1g-2a).

"It's embarrassing," goaltender Jacob Markstrom said. "We want to apologize to Devils fans. I have to be better, stop more pucks. We put up 40-plus shots. They put up 20 and score nine. I'm embarrassed for myself and for my teammates, the team, the fans. It's not good enough. I have to be better."

The Devils have now lost the first game of a four-game road trip. Their next stop is in Pittsburgh Thursday night.

"Not good enough at all," captain Nico Hischier said. "We have to rinse it as fast as possible and I really expect a big reaction the next game.

"I'm in charge of that. I'm expecting myself to have a big response game the next game and I'm expecting my team to have the same."