Devils Rookies Kick Off Camp in Buffalo | BLOG

Hockey season is here! And as per usual, the rookies will kick things off on the ice for the start of camp.

The 2024 Rookie Tournament gets underway on Thursday, with the Devils rookie taking to the ice at RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House before hopping on the bus to Buffalo for the annual Prospects Challenge.

The Devils's roster consists of 25 players, headlined by 2022 second-round pick Seamus Casey. Casey is appearing in his first training camp after electing to leave Michigan and sign pro at the end of last season.

The roster consists of 14 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. Chase Stillman and Xavier Parent will serve as assistant captains.

The rookie tournament will be run under the guidance of the Utica coaching staff, with Kevin Dineen serving as head coach along with the rest of his staff behind the bench.

In Buffalo, the team will take part in three games:

Fri. Sept. 13: Devils vs. Senators, 3:30 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 14: Devils vs. Sabres, 7 p.m.

Mon. Sept. 16: Devils vs. Bruins, 10 a.m.

The games will be available for streaming on NewJerseyDevils.com and mobile app with Matt Loughlin and Sam Kasan on the call of the game. Be sure to tune in five minutes before each broadcast, as Catherine Bogart hosts the pre-game show and will be with you during intermissions!

Stay tuned to NewJerseyDevils.com and social channels (@NJDevils) for comprehensive coverage of the tournament and camp!