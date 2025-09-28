Devils Visit Quebec City to Play the Senators | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils continue their preseason slate on Sunday with a pair of split-squad matchups — one group will face the Washington Capitals at home, while the other heads to Quebec City to take on the Ottawa Senators.

New Jersey opened its exhibition schedule with a 5-3 loss to the New York Rangers at Prudential Center. Arseny Gritsyuk made a strong first impression in a Devils jersey, notching a goal and an assist in his debut. Since then, the team has strung together back-to-back wins over the Islanders — a 6-2 victory at home followed by a 4-2 road win at UBS Arena.

Through three games, Gritsyuk and Brian Halonen lead the way with three points each, while Nathan Légaré and Luke Glendening have both registered two-point performances. Scoring has come from all over the lineup, with 17 different skaters recording at least one point. The power play has chipped in with three goals so far.

On defense, Dougie Hamilton and Simon Nemec have stood out early. Nemec is a +3 through just two games and has been steady at both ends of the ice. In goal, Georgii Romanov has posted the best save percentage so far — stopping 11 of 12 shots (.917) — while Jakub Málek and Jake Allen have each turned in solid outings of their own. With a 2–1–0 record and one of the most competitive camps in recent memory, the Devils are using this stretch to fine-tune the roster and keep the positive momentum going.

As for the Senators, they’ve played two preseason games to this point, both against the Maple Leafs. Ottawa dropped a 4-3 decision at home in the opener, then responded with a 3-2 overtime win in Toronto.

Early on, the Senators have flashed a mix of skill and physicality. Shane Pinto and Ridly Greig have been the most noticeable up front, each putting up two points and skating with pace. On the back end, Donovan Sebrango leads the team in plus-minus at +2 and has been active on both sides of the puck. Fabian Zetterlund and Brady Tkachuk have brought energy and edge to the lineup in limited minutes.

In net, the Sens have rotated four different goaltenders so far. Leevi Meriläinen delivered a strong 40-minute appearance, turning aside 25 of 27 shots (.920 SV%). Mads Søgaard picked up the win in Toronto after stopping 11 of 12. With lineup spots still up for grabs and several young players pushing hard, Ottawa will look to clean things up defensively and improve on a 7.9 shooting percentage as they go up against a Devils team that’s been generating offense early and often.

LINEUPS

Devils: The full lineup for the Devils will be confirmed on Sunday a few hours before game time. Check back then for the lineup and line combinations. Some veterans who are expected to travel north include Dawson Mercer, Evgenii Dadonov, Connor Brown and Paul Cotter.

Senators: The Sens brought their entire team to Quebec City, where they'll play a pair of games. Sunday they face the Devils then Tuesday, Montreal visits them in the Quebec capital. Check back a few hours before game time when lineups will be confirmed.

INJURIES

Devils: Kovacevic (lower body) is out; Noesen (lower body) is out; Lachance (undisclosed) is day-to-day; Hameenaho (undisclosed) is day-to-day; McLaughlin (undisclosed) is out.

Senators: Kleven (undisclosed) is day-to-day; Eller (abdomen) is day-to-day; Batherson (undisclosed) is out; Jensen (undisclosed) is day-to-day.

24-25 REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS