Dougie Returns to the Lineup, Nemec Out as Devils Face Wild | PREVIEW

SHELDON KEEFE'S PRE-GAME MEDIA AVAIL RECAP

SAINT PAUL, MN - The Devils arrive in Minnesota on the second night of a back to back knowing this game is about balance.

Balance between managing bodies and competing hard. Balance between structure and creativity. And balance between the emotional pull of a unique matchup and the discipline required to win on the road.

Monday night at Grand Casino Arena brings all of that into focus as the Devils face the Wild, with Jacob Markstrom starting in goal, Dougie Hamilton returning to the lineup, and Simon Nemec sitting out as the coaching staff continues to manage minutes and workloads on the back end with seven healthy regulars on the blueline now.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe said the decision to reinsert Hamilton while giving Nemec a night off was rooted in both health and performance.

“(Johnathan) Kovacevic got through the game feeling good and the medical team is happy,” Keefe said. “With Nemec, similar situation coming back from an injury. Playing on a back to back, we didn’t think it set him up for success. It gave us a chance to get Dougie back in, which is exactly what I told him a few days ago when I said to stay ready.”

Keefe added that the decision was also about Nemec’s recent play.

“The first couple games he’s come back and played haven’t been at the level he was at,” Keefe said. “This is part of his development.”

Keefe said he had a direct conversation with Nemec, emphasizing maturity and long-term growth rather than punishment.

“He wants to play every day, like every player does,” Keefe said. “But we’re finally healthy for the most part and our back end has options. I reassured him he’s going right back in after this game.”

Hamilton’s return comes after what became a noisy situation externally, something Keefe said never became an issue internally.

“I knew the conversation I had with Doug, which was far different than what went out publicly,” Keefe said. “My message was simple. Stay ready, and when you get back in, make it obvious you should never come out.”

Keefe said he expects professionalism from everyone.

“This is professional hockey,” he said. “You get a chance to go, you’re paid to play and perform.”

Hughes Brothers go Head to Head to Head

The Devils will need that mindset against a Wild team that continues to evolve with Quinn Hughes anchoring the blue line. Keefe pointed out how Minnesota’s game changes with Hughes on the ice.

“He controls the play so much,” Keefe said. “It can almost be a different type of game because of how creative he is. You have to manage that very well, take away time and space, keep him outside the dots, and limit his options.”

Keefe added that puck possession will be critical.

“The more time you spend with the puck yourself, the harder you make it on star players,” he said.

That challenge is heightened by a unique subplot. Luke, Jack and Quinn Hughes will face each other again, a matchup that brings extra energy without distracting from the task at hand.

“I know his brothers get excited about it,” Keefe said. “It comes at a time when we need it. Back to back, all these kinds of things. Anything that brings a little extra life and juice is beneficial, as long as we stay focused on our game.”

Jack enters the night playing his most confident hockey since returning from injury. Keefe said his performance in the previous game stood out, particularly with the puck as he topped 27 minutes.

“I thought he was really good with the puck,” Keefe said. “He’s been getting more confident and comfortable. When he’s feeling it, he wants to be out there. Offensively, he’s controlling things for us.”

The Devils will lean on that offensive push while also correcting what Keefe described as a frustrating third period in their last outing.

“Our execution really was poor,” Keefe said. “We had a hard time stringing together passes. Guys really wanted to find a way to win, but it wasn’t the same level we had earlier in the game.”

Monday presents another opportunity.

“Here we are again tonight,” Keefe said. “Another chance to get at it.”

With Markstrom in goal, Hamilton back on the blue line, and a lineup that blends familiarity with star power, the Devils know the margin is thin. Against a Wild team that thrives on creativity and home ice energy, the challenge is clear.

Play connected. Manage the puck. Embrace the moment without losing the details.

For the Devils, that balance will decide the night.