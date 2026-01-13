QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Wild 2

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, MIN 0: Devils go the first 10 minutes without a shot on goal but make their first one count as Dawson Mercer rips a shot from the bottom of the right circle.

MARKSTROM'S TOP 1ST-PERIOD SAVES

DAWSON MERCER 1ST INTERMISSION INTERVIEW

SECOND PERIOD

MIN 1, NJD 1: Ryan Hartman scores after the Wild had some extended zone time.

NJD 2, MIN 1: Ondrej Palat scores in the final minute of the second period to put the Devils back in front.

MARKSTROM'S TOP 2ND-PERIOD SAVES

PALAT 2ND INTERMISSION INTERVIEW

THIRD PERIOD

NJD 3, MIN 1: Dougie Hamilton makes a nice feed to Jesper Bratt who scores to give the Devils a two-goal lead!

NJD 4, MIN 1: Bratt bats down a shot from Hamilton at the point for a goal 21 seconds later to make it 4-1.

NJD 5, MIN 1: Palat scores his second of the game to put this game out of reach.

NJD 5, MIN 2: Wild add a late power play goal.

MARKSTROM'S TOP 3RD-PERIOD SAVES

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Dadonov

Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Dillon - Hamilton

Markstrom
Allen

WILD LINEUP

Kaprizov - Yurov - Zuccarello
Johansson - Hartman - Boldy
Foligno - Sturm - Tarasenko
Trenin - Jones - Hinostroza

Hughes - Faber
Brodin - Spurgeon
Middleton - Hunt

Wallstedt
Gustavsson

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils are in Minnesota to take on the Wild in the second half of a back-to-back.

