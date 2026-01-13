QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Wild 2

The Devils visit the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Wild in Minnesota
The Devils visit the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, MIN 0: Devils go the first 10 minutes without a shot on goal but make their first one count as Dawson Mercer rips a shot from the bottom of the right circle.
MIN 1, NJD 1: Ryan Hartman scores after the Wild had some extended zone time.
NJD 2, MIN 1: Ondrej Palat scores in the final minute of the second period to put the Devils back in front.
NJD 3, MIN 1: Dougie Hamilton makes a nice feed to Jesper Bratt who scores to give the Devils a two-goal lead!
NJD 4, MIN 1: Bratt bats down a shot from Hamilton at the point for a goal 21 seconds later to make it 4-1.
NJD 5, MIN 1: Palat scores his second of the game to put this game out of reach.
NJD 5, MIN 2: Wild add a late power play goal.
Meier - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Mercer
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Dadonov
Hughes - Pesce
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Dillon - Hamilton
Markstrom
Allen
Kaprizov - Yurov - Zuccarello
Johansson - Hartman - Boldy
Foligno - Sturm - Tarasenko
Trenin - Jones - Hinostroza
Hughes - Faber
Brodin - Spurgeon
Middleton - Hunt
Wallstedt
Gustavsson