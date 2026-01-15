I'm the Captain Now | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Captain Nico Hischier scored at 3:42 of overtime to lift the Devils to a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.

"We have to find ways to win hockey games," Hischier siad. "These guys didn't give us much. Their numbers speak for themself. They're good at defending the rush and not giving up a lot. They're comfortable playing tight games."

"This Seattle team, they hang around, they make it hard on you, they don't give up very much," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "They tempt you to beat yourself. That's how they go about it. At times I thought I'd like to see us execute a little better offensively, but at the same time I think we didn't make very many mistakes defensively that allowed us to get through the game and get the extra point."

Hischier, who scored twice in the game, came in on a partial breakaway and beat Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer with a beautiful deke move before sliding the puck over the goal line.

"I wanted to take it to my forehand, but saw pressure coming there," Hischier said. "It was instinct I guess. The last second I went to my backhand because (Grubauer) thinks I'm going to my forehand, too. So, it worked out pretty well."

Hischier also scored on a power play in the second period while center Cody Glass opened the game’s scoring with a tally 54 seconds into the contest to help the Devils win their second straight contest.

"(Hischier) backed it up again here today. It was a clutch goal and even the power play goal," Keefe said. "Today was goals and I thought in Minnesota it was puck battles and play making, being good in the trenches. He's done it all for us and we need that to continue. That's leadership. The rest of the group can fall in line from there."

The Kraken received goals from former Devil Adam Larsson and Jared McCann.