Full Highlights: Devils 3, Kraken 2 OT
I'm the Captain Now | GAME STORY
Devils captain Nico Hischier scores twice, including the OT winner, to give his team a 3-2 victory
NEWARK, NJ - Captain Nico Hischier scored at 3:42 of overtime to lift the Devils to a 3-2 victory against the Seattle Kraken at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.
"We have to find ways to win hockey games," Hischier siad. "These guys didn't give us much. Their numbers speak for themself. They're good at defending the rush and not giving up a lot. They're comfortable playing tight games."
"This Seattle team, they hang around, they make it hard on you, they don't give up very much," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "They tempt you to beat yourself. That's how they go about it. At times I thought I'd like to see us execute a little better offensively, but at the same time I think we didn't make very many mistakes defensively that allowed us to get through the game and get the extra point."
Hischier, who scored twice in the game, came in on a partial breakaway and beat Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer with a beautiful deke move before sliding the puck over the goal line.
"I wanted to take it to my forehand, but saw pressure coming there," Hischier said. "It was instinct I guess. The last second I went to my backhand because (Grubauer) thinks I'm going to my forehand, too. So, it worked out pretty well."
Hischier also scored on a power play in the second period while center Cody Glass opened the game’s scoring with a tally 54 seconds into the contest to help the Devils win their second straight contest.
"(Hischier) backed it up again here today. It was a clutch goal and even the power play goal," Keefe said. "Today was goals and I thought in Minnesota it was puck battles and play making, being good in the trenches. He's done it all for us and we need that to continue. That's leadership. The rest of the group can fall in line from there."
The Kraken received goals from former Devil Adam Larsson and Jared McCann.
Here are some observations from the game:
• Cody Glass started and ended the sequence that led to the game’s opening goal. It started with him winning a clean faceoff in the offensive zone and getting the puck to Dougie Hamilton at the point. Immediately after the win, Glass worked his way to the net. Seattle’s Chandler Stephenson had the inside leverage and halted Glass’ progress. But Glass spun to the outside and looped around to the crease. While this was all going on, Hamilton put a shot on goal from the midpoint. The rebound popped out right to the stick of Glass, who shot right back into the net.
It was Glass' third goal in the past three games.
• Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom gave up a goal to former Devil Adam Larsson at 8:55 of the first period. Markstrom was beat clean on a shot that went inside his blocker. It’s a goal he’ll want back. But the positive was how Markstrom responded.
One minute after the goal against, the Devils went on the penalty kill. Another goal would have been a real gut punch. But the PK was able to kill it off, thanks to Markstrom. He stopped Jared McCann from a similar spot as the Larsson goal by getting his blocker on the puck. A minute later, the Kraken’s Matty Beniers had the puck in the lower far circle, but Markstrom got his left pad on the shot.
• Devils captain Nico Hischier proved the point that sometimes simply shooting the puck is the best option. With the Devils on a power play in the second period, Hischier ripped a shot toward the net from above the near circle. The shot was partially deflected off the shin pad of Kraken defenseman Ryan Lindgren and eluded goalie Philipp Grubauer.
• Since being a healthy scratch, Hamilton has three assists and is a plus-4 in two games.
Keefe: "I think he's done a good for us since coming back. I don't know what to (attribute) to the reason, but we're happy with it."
• With Jack Hughes still not taking faceoffs and playing on a line with Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt, the faceoff duties have fallen to Meier. While the coaches have tried to not deploy him in those circumstances, he was forced to take five draws in the game, going 1 for 5. It’s something to keep an eye on as Hughes continues to fully recover from his finger injury. Late in the game, the coaches used Glass with Hughes and Bratt to handle faceoffs before he would change for Meier.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Saturday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.